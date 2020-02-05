Quibi Announces MOVING THE NEEDLE WITH DR. WOO

From his secret studio "Hideaway at Suite X" in LA, a space for exclusive clientele in a finely curated world of art, fashion and design, Dr. Woo gives a rare deep dive into his personal life and private creative process. Dr. Woo's highly stylized universe is populated by the most famous and influential people, seeking out his iconic deft needle and intricate, detail-laden designs.

Executive Producers: JD Roth, Scooter Braun, Dr. Woo, Luke Mitzman, Adam Greener

Production Company: Good Story Entertainment

Dr. Woo is widely hailed by the media as the most in-demand tattoo artist in the world and is leading the movement where tattoos, art, and fashion become one and the same. His coveted work has gained him iconic status that has transcended the world of tattoo into a cultural phenomenon with over 1.5 million Instagram followers. Dr. Woo attracts an elite, star-studded client list of the world's most influential musicians, sports stars, actors and fashion innovators alike.

Quibi launches April 6, 2020. To stay up-to-date on all of Quibi's latest shows including MOVING THE NEEDLE: WITH DR. WOO*, sign up at Quibi.com.

* Working title.





Related Articles View More TV Stories