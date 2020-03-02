Quibi Announces Japanese Game Show LET'S GO ATSUKO!

Today, Quibi announced 'LETS GO ATSUKO!', a new Japanese game show from National Lampoon and PalmStar Media.

LET'S GO ATSUKO! is a (woke) Japanese Game Show. Game Master and Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka leads two civilian contestants through the surreal universe inside her grandma's fridge. In every episode, each contestant (perhaps unwisely) tells Atsuko one thing they love and one thing they fear. These facts can and will be used against them to create tailor-made challenges that test the players' "street smarts."

Executive producers on the series include Atsuko Okatsuka & Ryan Harper Gray, Forever Dog, Evan Shapiro. Tatiana Kelly, Ben Kabialis, Samee Junio will produce.

Atsuko Okatsuka is represented by Velocity Entertainment Partners and Attorney Cindy Farrelly Gesner.





