Queer Millenial Love Story Musical TRIPLE THREAT to be Available for Streaming on Select Platforms this Summer

Gravitas Ventures, an Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company, has acquired the North American rights to distribute the award-winning Broadway-inspired queer millennial musical love story, "Triple Threat," starring Stacey Maltin in her directorial debut and producing with co-star Margarita Zhitnikova under their Besties Make Movies banner. The independent film, which co-stars Jay DeYonker (also co-writer), Mark St. Cyr ("The Menu," "High School Musical"), Broadway's Aramie Payton and Catherine Curtin ("Stranger Things"), features "a love story within a love story" and has been hailed as "a euphoric journey" with "high octane and sensual choreography...and soaring music." (Broadway World) It will be released theatrically in select markets and on-demand on June 21, 2022.

"The film made a SPLASH on the festival circuit winning an Audience Choice Award, Best Feature, Best Director and Best Ensemble Cast along the way. 'Triple Threat' is a shining example of the impactful storytelling that Gravitas Ventures loves to bring to a wider audience," said Brett Rogalsky, Gravitas Ventures Manager of Acquisitions.

Gravitas Ventures acquisition team negotiated the deal with Besties Make Movies' VP of Development Jackie Schwartz.

Writer/director/actor, Stacey Maltin says, "'Triple Threat' is a film exploring the creation of art and it also presents a fresh perspective on gender roles when it comes to creating life and family. I've always looked at my creative projects as my film babies and I'm so excited that Gravitas has taken this one under its wing to introduce it to the world."

In "Triple Threat," dreams of Broadway stardom meet the realities of adulthood as three long-time friends embark on an unexpected journey of what it means to birth the creation of your heart. "Chloe" (Maltin), "Maggie" (Zhitnikova) and "Gus" (DeYonker) must each make the choice between a Broadway musical and having a baby.

Fresh out of college, Chloe and Maggie put their all into creating their new original musical, "Firefly," and ten years of hard work pay off when the show is picked up for a Broadway premiere. In their thirties, each one realizes that happiness might look a little different from what a younger self envisioned-from parenthood to partnerships to professional success.

Maltin adds, "More and more women want their dreams to come true before they start THE JOURNEY towards motherhood. More and more men DON'T want to wait. The romantic comedy genre was badly in need of a makeover, and 'Triple Threat' creates a beautiful and believable world that gives a fresh perspective to the societal gender binary-in an inclusive way."

Award-winning songwriters Sam Carner and Derek Gregor, are among Playbill.com's 12 Contemporary Musical Theatre Songwriters You Should Know. They created the film's "soaring music" for the musical "Firefly The Musical," which takes place within the film. The cast and crew have already seen Piece of Me, sung by co-star Aury Krebs strike a chord with audiences. Additional music for "Firefly" was written by songwriters Dana Aliya Levinson and Judith Moy.

Beyond the stunning solo Piece of Me, the "Triple Threat" Soundtrack, features 20 additional songs, and is slated for wide release on June 7, 2022. Songs include the pop hit Firefly, written by Carner and Gregor and performed by Jay DeYonker, Stacey Maltin, Aury Krebs, Megan Kane, Gina Naomi Baez, Caleb Schaaf and Steven Rada; the gorgeous ballad, Closing The Gap by Dana Aliya Levinson and featuring the same cast; and a sweeping instrumental score by Elizabeth Phillipson Weiner.

Bursting with vibrant original music and a distinctly Millennial vibe, "Triple Threat" is for every theater kid yearning to make it big; for every family bonded by friendship; and anyone who has ever put it ALL ON THE LINE to realize a dream.

"Triple Threat" is produced by Jackie Schwartz, Martha Frances Williams and Carrie Radigan with cinematography by Dani Tenenbaum and Joel Crane. Jordan Bayne is editor with costume design by Keriann Correia. Film Score Composer is Elizabeth Phillipson-Weiner and Music Producer is Danny Chait. The film features Musical Direction by Andrew Wheeler and choreography by Sara Andreas.

