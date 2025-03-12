Puerto Rican Sundance Drama THE FISHBOWL to Have U.S. Theatrical Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Monument Releasing will present the North American theatrical release for the acclaimed Puerto Rican ecofeminist drama The Fishbowl (La pecera), the striking feature debut by interdisciplinary artist Glorimar Marrero Sánchez. The film, which made history as the first Puerto Rican-produced feature to premiere at Sundance, is set to debut in U.S. theaters in March 2025, coinciding with Puerto Rican Emancipation Day on March 22. A streaming release will follow on June 4, 2025.

Set on the island of Vieques-a U.S. military testing ground for toxic munitions like napalm, depleted uranium, and Agent Orange-The Fishbowl tells the story of Noelia (Isel Rodríguez in an elegant performance), a 40-year-old artist grappling with terminal cancer. Determined to use her remaining time resisting the ecological and social consequences of U.S. colonialism, Noelia's journey unfolds as both a personal and collective act of resilience.

After discovering her cancer has returned and metastasized, Noelia retreats to her home in Vieques, where she reconnects with her mother and her community. Choosing to keep her illness a secret in the absence of local medical care, she devotes herself to protesting the enduring environmental devastation caused by military activity. As a hurricane looms and her health deteriorates, she rekindles a past romance and faces a profound decision: to leave and seek treatment or to remain with her people and her cause.

Featuring a predominantly female cast and crew, The Fishbowl is both a compelling character study and a poignant commentary on environmental racism, colonialism, and resilience. Marrero Sánchez emerges as a vital voice in Puerto Rican cinema, creating a film that resonates far beyond its setting.

