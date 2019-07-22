Production Begins on ENOLA HOLMES Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill

Emmy nominee and BAFTA award winning director Harry Bradbeer ("Fleabag," "Killing Eve") has begun production on location in London for the mystery adventure "Enola Holmes," from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures. The starring cast is led by Millie Bobby Brown ("Godzilla: King of the Monsters," "Stranger Things") in the title role of Sherlock Holmes's much younger-and equally intelligent-sister, Enola. Joining Brown is Henry Cavill ("Mission: Impossible - Fallout," "Man of Steel," "The Witcher") as Sherlock Holmes and Sam Claflin as the eldest of the Holmes siblings, Mycroft Holmes ("The Hunger Games" films, "Me Before You"), as well as two-time Oscar nominee Helena Bonham Carter ("The King's Speech," "The Wings of the Dove," the "Harry Potter" films) as the Holmes clan's enigmatic mother, Eudoria. Written by acclaimed screenwriter and playwright Jack Thorne ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," "Wonder"), the film's script is based on the popular Enola Holmes Mysteries book series by Nancy Springer, revealing a dynamic untold chapter in the life of the world's greatest detective and his brilliant family.

When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes seeks help from her older brothers, Mycroft and the famous super-sleuth Sherlock. But soon realizing they're less interested in solving the case than in packing her off to boarding school, Enola does the only thing a smart, resourceful and fearless young 1880s woman can do...she runs away to London. There, she begins her own remarkable crime-solving career, always keeping one step ahead of Sherlock.

"Enola Holmes" also stars Fiona Shaw ("Killing Eve," the "Harry Potter" films), Adeel Akhtar ("The Big Sick," "Les Misérables"), Frances de la Tour ("Into the Woods," the "Harry Potter" films), Louis Partridge (Netflix's "Medici"), Susan Wokoma (Netflix's "Crazyhead") and Burn Gorman ("Pacific Rim").

The film is being produced by Legendary's Mary Parent and Alex Garcia, and by Millie Bobby Brown and Paige Brown of PCMA Management and Productions. Serving as executive producers are Michael Dreyer and Ali Mendes. The creative filmmaking team includes BAFTA-nominated director of photography Giles Nuttgens ("Hell or High Water," "Collette"), Oscar-nominated production designer Michael Carlin ("The Duchess," "Collette"), editor Adam Bosman (Netflix's "The Crown"), and three-time Oscar-nominated costume designer Consolata Boyle ("Victoria & Abdul," "Florence Foster Jenkins," "The Queen"). The music will be composed by Daniel Pemberton ("Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse").

"Enola Holmes," from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.





Related Articles View More TV Stories