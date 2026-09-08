Prime Video to Expand YA Slate with International Originals

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Prime Video has established itself as the home of young adult programming. In the last few years The Summer I Turned Pretty, Off Campus, the Culpables franchise and Maxton Hall – The World Between Us have broken out as global phenomena, proving that YA stories don't just find audiences — they ignite fandoms that transcend language and borders. Prime Video is now doubling down with its biggest-ever YA slate, led by a new wave of non-English language International Originals from Spain, France, Germany, Italy and India.

To mark the moment, Prime Video hosted the Obsessed Retreat: Class of '26 (September 7–8), a two-day immersive event in the Bavarian Alps. Drawing inspiration from the campus-style settings at the heart of many International Originals, including Maxton Hall – The World Between Us, Campus Drivers, Perfect Liars and more, the event brought together on-screen talent, authors and exclusive first looks from Prime Video's most ambitious YA lineup yet.

'We know that the audiences for our YA movies and series are shaping culture in real time — and they don't just watch, they feel deeply, they obsess,' said Nicole Clemens, VP and Head of International Originals, Amazon MGM Studios. 'What excites me most about this next wave is that it's being led by non-English language International Originals. These are stories rooted in local culture with universal appeal, and we believe they'll break out globally in the same way. The slate represents our biggest commitment yet to young adult audiences — and we're just getting started.'

Speaking on stage during the Obsession Retreat author Mercedes Ron said about Tell Me in Secret: 'The most important thing is the relationship that they [cast] have. They get along so well, and I think that translates to the movie. When they bring something personal to the characters, that's when the magic happens.' She continued about Our Fault: London: 'It's my favourite book from the three, so it's very special for me. Different, but in a good way. And the chemistry between [Asha and Matt] is amazing.'

Author C.S. Quill for Campus Drivers added: 'Carmen brought so much to the role. She had this incredible way of showing emotions. Sometimes she doesn't need to say anything — you know exactly what Lois is feeling. She took my character and she made her even more special. So now when I picture Lois, I see Carmen.'

Some of the cast commented; Ananya Panday (Call Me Bae): 'She's just a girl who's defined by her labels, who's very lost, who's either a trophy wife or a trophy daughter, and she kind of wants to step out of all of that and create something for herself. Realising why she is the way she is made me find the love in her heart.'

Hugo Diego García (Drawn Together & Drawn Apart): 'We worked very hard on [one of the final scenes]. We think it's the best part of the movie,' and Ester Expósito continued: 'It's much darker, more extreme. The characters are separated and they're just fighting to survive.'

Lisa-Marie Koroll (Drive – The Pretenders): 'Every scene you will see in the movie is actually shot on a racing track. We went 160 kilometres per hour over the racing track during rain. It was crazy — basically like being in a roller coaster.'

Announcements and First Looks Revealed at the Event

First official images from Boys of Tommen (series, UK) featuring Nancy Surridge as Shannon Lynch and Conor Sánchez as Johnny Kavanagh, along with a cast video message; from the highly anticipated TV series based on the BookTok sensation and #1 New York Times bestselling series by Irish author Chloe Walsh

Cast video message from stars of Off Campus (series, US) Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli; based on Elle Kennedy's bestselling book series — one of Prime Video's biggest series debuts ever

First look images from Love Me Love Me 2 (movie, Italy) featuring Mia Jenkins, Pepe Barroso Silva, Luca Melucci and Andrea Guo; the second movie based on the phenomenon novel and Wattpad sensation by Stefania S. launching in 2027

First look images from Our Fault: London (movie, UK) featuring Asha Banks and Matt Broome; from the highly anticipated conclusion to the UK-adapted Culpables book trilogy by Mercedes Ron launching in 2027

Cast and Authors Joining the Event

Carmen Kassovitz and author C.S. Quill from Campus Drivers (series, France), based on international college romance book series, launching November

Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten from Maxton Hall - The World Between Us, Season 3 (series, Germany), Prime Video's most-watched International Original series, launching December 9

Ester Expósito and Hugo Diego Garcia from Drawn Together (Enfrentados: Marfil) (movie, Spain), based on Mercedes Ron's bestselling novel, launching September 9

Vittoria di Savoia and Lucas Barski from You+Me – Against the World (Toi + Moi – Seuls contre tous) (movie, France), based on Emma Green's bestselling novels, launching September 18

Lili Reinhart from The Love Hypothesis (movie, US), based on New York Times best-selling novel by Ali Hazelwood, launching September 23

Lisa-Marie Koroll from Drive - The Pretenders (movie, Germany), based on Wattpad sensation, launching October 28

Irene Balmes, Gleb Abrosimov, Pau Simon and Pablo Scapigliati from Perfect Liars (Perfectos Mentirosos) (movie, Spain), based on Wattpad phenomenon, launching November

Ananya Panday from Call Me Bae, Season 2 (series, India), the hit Indian series, coming soon

Alícia Falcó, Fernando Lindez and Diego Vidales from Tell Me in Secret (Dímelo en Secreto) (movie, Spain), the second instalment in Mercedes Ron's bestselling Dímelo trilogy, launching early 2027

Pepe Barroso Silva, Mia Jenkins and Luca Melucci from Love Me Love Me 2 (movie, Italy), based on Stefania S.' Wattpad sensation, launching in 2027

Mercedes Ron, author of Prime Video's most watched International Originals the Culpables franchise, as well as Dímelo trilogy and Enfrentados duology (movies, Spain), who has a first look deal with Amazon MGM Studios

The Obsessed Retreat was a celebration of young adult storytelling, featuring special screenings of The Love Hypothesis, Maxton Hall - The World Between Us, Season 3, Drawn Together, You+Me – Against the World, Drive – The Pretenders, and Perfect Liars, cast and author panel discussions, including special video messages from the cast of Off Campus and Boys of Tommen, exclusive first looks from upcoming YA programming, author book readings, immersive experiences and more. The event builds on the Prime Video: Retreat in Ibiza, Spain last year and the inaugural Obsessed Fest fan event in Los Angeles in June 2026.

About Obsession Is In Session

Obsession Is in Session is Prime Video's commitment to being a leading destination for young adult audiences. Anchored by June's inaugural fan event in LA, Obsessed Fest, the initiative brings together Prime Originals in an ongoing celebration of young adult storytelling featuring back-to-back premieres, immersive fan experiences, and cultural moments centered on the stories, creators, and communities shaping the next generation of entertainment. The Obsessed Retreat in Germany continued that celebration with exclusive first-looks, live panels and activations with cast and creatives, and content capture designed for highly engaged, social-first audiences.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast selection of premium movies, series, live sports and free ad-supported (FAST) Channels in one app across thousands of devices. Customers can discover Prime Originals from Amazon MGM Studios alongside an unmatched library of licensed movies and series; Prime-exclusive tier 1 live sports; and playback features like X-Ray and Shop the Show that enhance the viewing experience.

All customers, with or without Prime, can also access 100+ add-on streaming subscriptions (AMC+, Apple TV, FOX One, HBO Max, MGM+, Paramount+, Peacock Premium Plus, STARZ, Wonder Project, and more), 900+ FAST Channels, and the largest selection of titles available to rent or buy. In April 2026, Amazon shared Prime Video is a large and profitable business in its own right. Prime Video is one of many benefits included with a Prime membership, which bundles savings, convenience, and entertainment. U.S. Prime members can share benefits, including Prime Video, through Amazon Family.

For more information on Prime Video, visit www.amazon.com/primevideo.

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