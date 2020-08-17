Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Marshall Herskovitz

Herskovitz is a writer, producer, and director.

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Marshall Herskovitz- a writer, producer, and director who has won numerous awards for his work in television and film. Born in Philadelphia, he attended Brandeis University, then moved to Los Angeles in 1975, where he attended the American Film Institute. One of his classmates was Edward Zwick, and there the two created what is currently the longest-surviving creative partnership in Hollywood: The Bedford Falls Company, named for the town in Frank Capra's It's A Wonderful Life. In the ensuing decades they created such TV series as thirtysomething, My So-Called Life, and Once and Again; and Herskovitz variously produced and/or wrote many films with Zwick, including Legends of the Fall, Traffic, The Last Samurai, and Blood Diamond. Herskovitz also directed Jack the Bear and the cult-favorite Dangerous Beauty.

In 2007, Herskovitz created the groundbreaking online series and social network quarterlife, which at the time was the internet's most successful scripted series, and the first online series to transition to network television.

A longtime environmentalist, Herskovitz has served on the board of several organizations dedicated to fighting climate change.

He is a past president of the Producers Guild of America.

Follow Little Known Facts on: TWITTER l FACEBOOK l INSTAGRAM

Photo Credit: Landry Major

Related Articles