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Pierce Brosnan sent a video message to TODAY as the show prepares for an upcoming trip to Ireland. In the clip, Brosnan asks the crew to pass along his greetings to people they meet along the way. "When you go there say hello to one and all...Give it a big hug and kiss for me. Much love," he says.

The message was shared on TODAY by Jenna Bush Hager as part of the show's Morning Boost segment. The brief appearance centers on Brosnan's connection to Ireland, timed to the network's travel there.

The segment is sponsored by Tourism Ireland, with the featured venue sponsored by Sheen Falls Lodge, tying Brosnan's message directly to the show's upcoming coverage of the country.

No further details about additional appearances or projects were included in the segment, which focused solely on Brosnan's greeting ahead of TODAY's Ireland trip.

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