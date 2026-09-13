CLIFFHANGER Remake to Star Lily James and Pierce Brosnan

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Vertical has acquired U.S. rights to Cliffhanger, a bold new take on the 1993 classic, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Carry On). The film, written by Mark Bianculli and Melanie Toast based on a story by Sacha Penn and Bianculli, stars Lily James (the upcoming The Liberation) and Pierce Brosnan (Black Bag), as well as Nell Tiger Free (Servant), Franz Rogowski (Passages), Shubham Saraf (Shantaram), Assaad Bouab (Franklin), Suzy Bemba (Poor Things), and Bruno Gouery (Emily in Paris). Vertical is targeting a wide theatrical release for Spring 2027.

Cliffhanger is set high in the breathtaking but treacherous Dolomites where legendary mountaineer Ray Cooper (Pierce Brosnan) runs a secluded luxury chalet with his daughters, Naomi (Lily James) and Sydney (Nell Tiger Free). When a billionaire's son arrives for a weekend getaway, a ruthless gang launches a daring kidnapping, taking Ray hostage and leaving Sydney in the crossfire. Haunted by a devastating climbing accident, Naomi must conquer her fear of the mountains and turn the terrain against her enemies in a relentless race to save her family.

'Cliffhanger is the perfect combination of an iconic title, a world-class filmmaker, an incredible cast, and edge-of-your-seat spectacle that demands to be experienced on the big screen,' stated Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey. 'Jaume Collet-Serra has created a relentless, visually stunning thriller that takes everything audiences love about the original and delivers it with a fresh, modern intensity. With Lily James and Pierce Brosnan leading an exceptional cast, we're thrilled to bring this next chapter of Cliffhanger to theaters in 2027.'

Producers include Lars Sylvest of Thank You Pictures, Thorsten Schumacher of Rocket Science, Joe Neurauter and Philipp Kreuzer of Supernix, and Neal Moritz and Toby Jaffe.

The deal was negotiated by Jarowey, SVP of Acquisitions Tony Piantedosi and Manager of Acquisitions Rachel White on behalf of Vertical and by CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers. Rocket Science is handling international sales.

About Vertical

Vertical's current and upcoming theatrical slate includes Lauren Miller Rogen's Babies starring Anna Kendrick and Seth Rogen with its world premiere at TIFF 2026; Padraic McKinley's The Weight starring Ethan Hawke and Russell Crowe; Mark Hyman's Pendulum starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Phoebe Dynevor, Norman Reedus, Jena Malone, and Jacki Weaver and produced by Darren Aronofsky; Andrew Niccol's sequel Lords of War starring Nicolas Cage and Bill Skarsgård; Kevin Hamedani's The Saviors starring Adam Scott and Danielle Deadwyler, and Donald Petrie's The Last Resort starring Daisy Ridley and Alden Ehrenreich; recent titles include Ben Gregor's The Magic Faraway Tree starring Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy; Alice Winocour's Couture starring Angelina Jolie; Oliver Assayas' The Wizard of the Kremlin starring Paul Dano, Jude Law, Alicia Vikander, and Jeffrey Wright; and Luc Besson's Dracula starring Caleb Landry Jones, Christoph Waltz, and Zoë Bleu.

For more information about Vertical, go to www.Vert-Ent.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Vertical



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Vertical

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