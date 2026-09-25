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Mo Amer Talks Pierce Brosnan Friendship, USO Tour and Radio City Show on KIMMEL

The comedian also shared what his three-year-old son has started calling him.

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Mo Amer sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about a range of recent milestones, from a memorable James Bond moment with Pierce Brosnan to preparing to headline Radio City Music Hall. The comedian walked Kimmel's audience through the story of his friendship with Brosnan, giving a glimpse into how the two connected.

Amer also discussed his experience hosting the Peabody Awards, a duty that added another credit to his growing list of appearances beyond stand-up. He shared a lighter, personal moment as well, revealing what his three-year-old son has taken to calling him lately, a detail that gave the conversation a family-focused turn.

Much of the appearance looked ahead to what is next for Amer, including his plans to headline Radio City Music Hall and his experience doing a USO tour. Both projects gave Kimmel's audience insight into the scale of his current touring schedule and his work performing for military audiences.

Amer also touched on a lighter backstage moment involving Kimmel sidekick Guillermo, discussing his salsa as part of the wide-ranging conversation that mixed career updates with personal stories.

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