Photos/Video: Madison Bailey Stars in TIME CUT Trailer and First-look Images

Netflix has released a trailer and first-look images for the upcoming slasher movie Time Cut, starring Madison Bailey. The movie will release globally on Netflix October 30th, 2024.
In Time Cut, a teenage girl travels back to the early 2000s to stop a vicious killer from murdering her sister. In addition to Bailey, the cast includes Antonia Gentry, Michael Shanks and Griffin Gluck along with Rachael Crawford, Jordan Pettle, Megan Best, Samuel Braun, Sydney Sabiston, and Kataem O'Connor.
Hannah Macpherson directs from a screenplay she wrote with Michael Kennedy. Take a look at new photos below!
Photo Credit: Allen Fraser/Netflix © 2024.
