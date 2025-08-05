Photos/Video: MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS Season 2 Trailer and New Images

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has shared the official trailer and new images for season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys, the teen drama series that first premiered in 2023. The new season is set to premiere on August 28, 2025 on Netflix. Take a look at the photos below!

After leaving Silver Falls following Alex’s love confession and her kiss with Cole, Jackie Howard spent the summer in New York City. When Katherine convinces her to return to Colorado, Jackie is determined to make amends with Alex and set boundaries with Cole while finding her place within the Walter family. But fitting back in isn’t that easy. Alex – who changed a lot over the summer – isn’t too thrilled about Jackie’s attempts to reconnect, as he’s focused on training for a risky rodeo event (and enjoying all of the new attention he’s getting).

Meanwhile, Cole takes on a new role at school, but when that doesn't quite fill the void left by not playing football, his old ways creep back in and cause drama. As Jackie gains acceptance in Silver Falls while trying to hold onto her Howard identity, she’s forced to make a choice that could destroy everything she’s worked to rebuild.

The cast includes Nikki Rodriguez (Jackie), Sarah Rafferty Katherine), Marc Blucas (George), Noah LaLonde (Cole), Ashby Gentry (Alex), Connor Stanhope (Danny), Johnny Link (Will), Corey Fogelmanis (Nathan), Jaylan Evans (Skylar), Zoë Soul (Hayley), Isaac Arellanes (Isaac), Myles Perez (Lee), Alex Quijano (Richard), Ashley Tavares (Tara), Dean Petriw (Jordan), Alix West Lefler (Parker), Lennix James (Benny), Alisha Newton (Erin), Ellie O’Brien (Grace), Kolton Stewart (Dylan), Mya Lowe (Kiley), Gabrielle Jacinto (Olivia), Jesse Lipscombe (Coach Allen), Nathaniel Arcand (Mato), Natalie Sharp (B.Hartford), Carson MacCormac (Zach), Janet Kidder (Joanne), Riele Downs (Maria), and Jake Manley (Wylder).

Melanie Halsall serves as showrunner and executive producer for the show, which is based on the novel by Ali Novak.

Photo credit: David Brown/Netflix



Sarah Rafferty and Marc Blucas

Noah LaLonde

Corey Fogelmanis, Isaac Arellanes, Myles Perez, Connor Stanhope, Marc Blucas, Sarah Rafferty, Nikki Rodriguez, Dean Petriw, Alix West Lefler, and Lennix James

Nikki Rodriguez

Ellie O'Brien and Nikki Rodriguez

Noah LaLonde and Nikki Rodriguez

Jaylan Evans, Corey Fogelmanis, Connor Stanhope

Ashby Gentry, Nikki Rodriguez

Natalie Sharp, Ashby Gentry