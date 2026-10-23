Photos: TRACES OF HOME Arrives on VOD Following DOC NYC Grand Jury Prize Win

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TRACES OF HOME, the documentary that won the Grand Jury Prize at DOC NYC, arrives on VOD October 23rd following a North American festival and theatrical run.

The film is directed by Colette Ghunim and follows the filmmaker on a journey of self-discovery as she sets out to reunite her parents with the ancestral homes they were forced to flee as children in Palestine and Mexico. Filmed over five years and featuring evocative animation and archival footage, the film is both a meditation on memory and an unflinching exploration of what it means to find one's way back home—to oneself.

Credits

Colette Ghunim

PRODUCERS: Sara Maamouri, Dan Rybicky, and Capella Fahoome

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Melissa Barrera and John Leguizamo

RUN TIME: 89 min





































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