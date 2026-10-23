 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: TRACES OF HOME Arrives on VOD Following DOC NYC Grand Jury Prize Win

Director Colette Ghunim explores memory and displacement through animation and archival footage.

By:
Photos: TRACES OF HOME Arrives on VOD Following DOC NYC Grand Jury Prize Win

TRACES OF HOME, the documentary that won the Grand Jury Prize at DOC NYC, arrives on VOD October 23rd following a North American festival and theatrical run.

The film is directed by Colette Ghunim and follows the filmmaker on a journey of self-discovery as she sets out to reunite her parents with the ancestral homes they were forced to flee as children in Palestine and Mexico. Filmed over five years and featuring evocative animation and archival footage, the film is both a meditation on memory and an unflinching exploration of what it means to find one's way back home—to oneself.

Credits

Colette Ghunim

PRODUCERS: Sara Maamouri, Dan Rybicky, and Capella Fahoome

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Melissa Barrera and John Leguizamo

RUN TIME: 89 min

Photos: TRACES OF HOME Arrives on VOD Following DOC NYC Grand Jury Prize Win — photo 1 of 17

Photos: TRACES OF HOME Arrives on VOD Following DOC NYC Grand Jury Prize Win — photo 2 of 17

Photos: TRACES OF HOME Arrives on VOD Following DOC NYC Grand Jury Prize Win — photo 3 of 17

Photos: TRACES OF HOME Arrives on VOD Following DOC NYC Grand Jury Prize Win — photo 4 of 17

Photos: TRACES OF HOME Arrives on VOD Following DOC NYC Grand Jury Prize Win — photo 5 of 17

Photos: TRACES OF HOME Arrives on VOD Following DOC NYC Grand Jury Prize Win — photo 6 of 17

Photos: TRACES OF HOME Arrives on VOD Following DOC NYC Grand Jury Prize Win — photo 7 of 17

Photos: TRACES OF HOME Arrives on VOD Following DOC NYC Grand Jury Prize Win — photo 8 of 17

Photos: TRACES OF HOME Arrives on VOD Following DOC NYC Grand Jury Prize Win — photo 9 of 17

Photos: TRACES OF HOME Arrives on VOD Following DOC NYC Grand Jury Prize Win — photo 10 of 17

Photos: TRACES OF HOME Arrives on VOD Following DOC NYC Grand Jury Prize Win — photo 11 of 17

Photos: TRACES OF HOME Arrives on VOD Following DOC NYC Grand Jury Prize Win — photo 12 of 17

Photos: TRACES OF HOME Arrives on VOD Following DOC NYC Grand Jury Prize Win — photo 13 of 17

Photos: TRACES OF HOME Arrives on VOD Following DOC NYC Grand Jury Prize Win — photo 14 of 17

Photos: TRACES OF HOME Arrives on VOD Following DOC NYC Grand Jury Prize Win — photo 15 of 17

Photos: TRACES OF HOME Arrives on VOD Following DOC NYC Grand Jury Prize Win — photo 16 of 17

Photos: TRACES OF HOME Arrives on VOD Following DOC NYC Grand Jury Prize Win — photo 17 of 17

Recent Articles
Photos: TRACES OF HOME to Open in Theaters After DOC NYC Grand Jury Prize Win
Photos: TRACES OF HOME to Open in Theaters After DOC NYC Grand Jury Prize Win
9/2/2026
Photos: TRACES OF HOME to Open in Theaters in New York and Los Angeles
Photos: TRACES OF HOME to Open in Theaters in New York and Los Angeles
8/27/2026
TRACES OF HOME Documentary to Release New Trailer Ahead of Theatrical Run
TRACES OF HOME Documentary to Release New Trailer Ahead of Theatrical Run
8/13/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central Pixel
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $101
More Hot Shows Discounts