Photos: TRACES OF HOME to Open in Theaters After DOC NYC Grand Jury Prize Win
Melissa Barrera and John Leguizamo serve as executive producers on the 89-minute film.
TRACES OF HOME, the documentary directed by Colette Ghunim that won the Grand Jury Prize at DOC NYC, will open in theaters in New York City on September 18th and in Los Angeles on September 25th.
WATCH TRAILER HERE
TRACES OF HOME follows filmmaker Ghunim on an extraordinary journey of self-discovery as she sets out to reunite her parents with the ancestral homes they were forced to flee as children in Palestine and Mexico. Filmed over five years and featuring evocative animation and archival footage, the film is both a meditation on memory and an unflinching exploration of what it means to find one's way back home—to oneself.
Melissa Barrera and John Leguizamo serve as executive producers on the film. The producers are Sara Maamouri, Dan Rybicky, and Capella Fahoome. The run time is 89 minutes.
Credits
Director: Colette Ghunim
Producers: Sara Maamouri, Dan Rybicky, and Capella Fahoome
Executive Producers: Melissa Barrera and John Leguizamo
Run Time: 89 min