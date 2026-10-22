Stephen Graham Talks Playing a Serial Killer in NOCTURNE

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Stephen Graham appeared on TODAY to discuss his role as a convicted serial killer in the Apple TV drama NOCTURNE, arriving fresh off the success of "Adolescence." Graham reflected on the opportunities coming his way, telling TODAY, "I can't quite believe it...I'm exceptionally grateful and I feel very blessed for the opportunities I get."

Graham stars in NOCTURNE alongside Liev Schreiber and Zazie Beetz. The series, based on Lars Kepler's crime novels "Lazarus" and "The Sandman," premiered globally on Apple TV on October 30 with two episodes, followed by new episodes weekly through December 25. The cast also includes Bill Camp, Rory Culkin, Chrissy Metz, Poorna Jagannathan, Gary Carr and Landon Valentin.

During the appearance, Graham also discussed two other upcoming projects: a sequel to "Greyhound" with Tom Hanks and "Heat 2" with Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale.

Graham attended the NOCTURNE world premiere red carpet event held October 20 at Regal Union Square in New York City, alongside Schreiber, Beetz and other cast members. More on that event can be found in BroadwayWorld's coverage of the NOCTURNE world premiere.

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