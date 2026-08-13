TRACES OF HOME Documentary to Release New Trailer Ahead of Theatrical Run

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A new trailer has been released for TRACES OF HOME, the documentary that won the Grand Jury Prize at DOC NYC. Directed by Colette Ghunim, the film is set to open in theaters in New York City on September 18th and in Los Angeles on September 25th.

Synopsis

TRACES OF HOME follows filmmaker Ghunim on an extraordinary journey of self-discovery as she sets out to reunite her parents with the ancestral homes they were forced to flee as children in Palestine and Mexico. Filmed over five years and featuring evocative animation and archival footage, the film is both a meditation on memory and an unflinching exploration of what it means to find our way back home—to ourselves.

Credits

89 min

TRACES OF HOME follows Ghunim as she works to reunite her parents with the homes they were forced to leave as children in Palestine and Mexico, using animation and archival footage shot over five years. The film is produced by Sara Maamouri, Dan Rybicky, and Capella Fahoome, with Melissa Barrera and John Leguizamo serving as executive producers. The film runs 89 minutes.

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