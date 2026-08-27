Photos: TRACES OF HOME to Open in Theaters in New York and Los Angeles
Melissa Barrera and John Leguizamo serve as executive producers on the 89-minute documentary.
TRACES OF HOME, a documentary directed by Colette Ghunim, will open in theaters in New York City on September 18th and in Los Angeles on September 25th.
The film follows Ghunim on an extraordinary journey of self-discovery as she sets out to reunite her parents with the ancestral homes they were forced to flee as children in Palestine and Mexico. Filmed over five years and featuring evocative animation and archival footage, the film is both a meditation on memory and an unflinching exploration of what it means to find one's way back home—to oneself.
The film is directed by Colette Ghunim and produced by Sara Maamouri, Dan Rybicky, and Capella Fahoome. Melissa Barrera and John Leguizamo serve as executive producers. The film has a run time of 89 minutes.
Event Details
WHAT: TRACES OF HOME NY and LA Screenings
WHEN: Thursday, September 3, 2026 — Screening Start: 10am ET / PT
WHERE (NY): Quad Cinema, 34 W 13th St, New York, NY 10011
WHERE (LA): Laemmle Glendale, 207 N Maryland Ave, Glendale, CA 91206