Helen Mirren Explains Her Pull Toward Dark Roles Like Highsmith

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Helen Mirren appeared on TODAY to discuss her latest role as Patricia Highsmith, the real-life author who created the character of Tom Ripley in "The Talented Mr. Ripley." Mirren used the appearance to explain why she has recently been drawn to playing dark, morally complex characters, telling TODAY, "I'm very grateful for this chapter in my career, I have to say, because these characters are so full vim and vigor, so full of piss and vinegar...they're not nimby pimby and so it's a great gift for an actor."

Mirren's comments frame the Highsmith role as part of a broader pattern in her recent work. She has also been promoting the series 'Mobland,' in which she stars as Maeve Harrigan opposite Pierce Brosnan and Tom Hardy, playing what she has elsewhere described as another difficult character.

The TODAY conversation centers specifically on Highsmith, the author whose novel gave rise to Ripley, with Mirren tying the role into her stated preference for characters with sharper edges rather than softer, more conventional parts.

Mirren has made a run of recent media appearances tied to her current projects, including a stop on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon where she discussed her Toronto International Film Festival Groundbreaker Award and her MobLand role, alongside separate conversations about her television work and public honors.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 06 Hrs 34 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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