Photos: TINY FUGITIVES LA Screening Brings Johnny Knoxville and Cast
Cast and creative team gathered at AMC 14 The Grove for the special screening event.
Inaugural Entertainment's 'TINY FUGITIVES' celebrated its Los Angeles special screening and after party on Tuesday, September 15 at AMC 14 The Grove.
Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss/January Images, Inaugural Entertainment
Johnny Knoxville attends the Tiny Fugitives LA Special Screening at AMC 14 The Grove on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026 in Los Angeles.
Blake Anderson and Johnny Knoxville attend the Tiny Fugitives LA Screening at AMC 14 The Grove on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026 in Los Angeles
Alyssa Gervasi, from left, Benjamin Pajak, Jai Soundar, Johnny Knoxville, Isa Bernal Steiner and Aaron Harris attend the Tiny Fugitives LA Screening at AMC 14 The Grove on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026 in L
Jacob Kaplan, from left, Alyssa Gervasi, Benjamin Pajak, Jai Soundar, Johnny Knoxville, Isa Bernal Steiner, Aaron Harris and Michael Lewen attend the Tiny Fugitives LA Screening at AMC 14 The Grove on
In attendance were Johnny Knoxville, Blake Anderson, Benjamin Pajak, Aaron Harris, Isa Bernal Steiner, Jai Soundar, Alyssa Gervasi, writer/director Michael Lewen, and writer Jacob Kaplan, among others.
TINY FUGITIVES arrives exclusively in theaters from Inaugural Entertainment on Friday, September 18.
About Tiny Fugitives
From the guys that brought you Good Boys, Neighbors and Blockers, Tiny Fugitives follows a reckless, fiercely determined group of twelve-year-olds who hatch a chaotic plot to escape reality and spend the rest of their lives at sleepaway camp. Standing between them and permanent freedom is Bob (Knoxville), the camp's deranged, relentless, 50-year-old lifer counselor who will stop at nothing to thwart their plans.
Cast
Johnny Knoxville (Jackass: Best and Last), Benjamin Pajak (The Lost Boys), Aaron Harris (Matlock), Isa Bernal Steiner, Jai Soundar, Alyssa Gervasi, with Blake Anderson (Workaholics) and Jay Baruchel (How to Train Your Dragon).
Credits
Tiny Fugitives is co-written and directed by Michael Lewen. Prior to directing, Lewen served as a producer at Apatow Productions where he worked on films like King of Staten Island, Trainwreck, and The Big Sick.
The film is produced by Point Grey Pictures, Tango, and Public House Pictures. Tango and Public House Pictures also financed the film. Tango's founder Tim Headington produced the film with Lia Buman, Max Silva, Public House Pictures' Christopher Irion, Rob Hammersley, and Sonya Novak, and Point Grey's Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Josh Fagen.
Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss/January Images, Inaugural Entertainment
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