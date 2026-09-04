Photos: TINY FUGITIVES Comedy Starring Johnny Knoxville to Hit Theaters

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Inaugural Entertainment has released the poster and a clip for TINY FUGITIVES, the comedy starring Johnny Knoxville, ahead of the film's release only in theaters on September 18.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Inaugural Entertainment



























From the guys that brought you Good Boys, Neighbors and Blockers, Tiny Fugitives follows a reckless, fiercely determined group of twelve-year-olds who hatch a chaotic plot to escape reality and spend the rest of their lives at sleepaway camp. Standing between them and permanent freedom is Bob (Knoxville), the camp's deranged, relentless, 50-year-old lifer counselor who will stop at nothing to thwart their plans.

Cast

Johnny Knoxville (Jackass: Best and Last), Benjamin Pajak (The Lost Boys), Aaron Harris (Matlock), Isa Bernal Steiner, Jai Soundar, Alyssa Gervasi, with Blake Anderson (Workaholics) and Jay Baruchel (How to Train Your Dragon).

Credits

Tiny Fugitives is co-written and directed by rising comedy star Michael Lewen. Prior to directing, Lewen served as a producer at Apatow Productions where he worked on films like King of Staten Island, Trainwreck, and The Big Sick. The film is produced by Point Grey Pictures, Tango, and Public House Pictures. Tango and Public House Pictures also financed the film. Tango's founder Tim Headington produced the film with Lia Buman, Max Silva, Public House Pictures' Christopher Irion, Rob Hammersley, and Sonya Novak, and Point Grey's Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Josh Fagen.

About Inaugural Entertainment

Inaugural Entertainment is a full-service film distribution and releasing company focused on bringing compelling stories to audiences across theatrical, digital, and global platforms. The company provides a comprehensive range of services, including theatrical distribution, PVOD, TVOD, SVOD, AVOD, airline and hospitality distribution, as well as marketing and P&A strategy.

Led by industry veterans with decades of experience connecting films with audiences, Inaugural Entertainment works closely with filmmakers and producers to craft release strategies that maximize a film's reach and impact.

For more information, visit www.inauguralfilms.com.

About Point Grey Pictures

Point Grey Pictures, the production company founded by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg with partner and president James Weaver, produces bold, multi-genre film and television content driven by authentic storytelling. Point Grey most recently produced the half-hour comedy series The Studio, which premiered on Apple TV+ to widespread critical acclaim, winning 13 Emmy Awards, and wrapped production of the second season. Upcoming, Point Grey is producing NEON's The Wrong Girls, starring Kristen Stewart and Alia Shawkat, Amazon's Untitled Stephen Merchant Project, a romcom Stephen Merchant is writing, directing, and starring in alongside Cameron Diaz, the animated feature Tangles, based on Sarah Leavitt's graphic novel, which premiered at Cannes Film Festival, and the live-action drama reimagining of Canadian television classic, The Littlest Hobo. Point Grey released Paramount's CG-animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which became one of 2023's standout blockbusters with a sequel currently in development and planned for a 2027 release. On the television side, Point Grey Pictures' will be producing the forthcoming third season of the Apple TV+ series Platonic.

About Tango

Tango is a story-driven film and television producer and financier based in Los Angeles with a burgeoning slate of popular and critically acclaimed titles that it finances and develops including the upcoming production Wicker starring Olivia Colman and Alexander Skarsgård. The company's projects consistently premiere across the festival circuit and gain distribution, including last year's Sorry, Baby directed, written, and starring Eva Victor, as well as Together starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie, His Three Daughters directed by Aza Jacobs and starring Natasha Lyonne, Lizzie Olsen, and Carrie Coon, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story starring Daniel Radcliffe, and Aftersun starring Paul Mescal — award winners at TIFF and Cannes, respectively.

About Public House Pictures

Public House Pictures is a bicoastal film finance and production company based in Los Angeles and Miami, dedicated to reviving the golden era of the early-2000s comedy. Driven by a mission to bring back big, unapologetic laughs, the company partners with A-list production companies and top-tier talent to finance and produce high-energy, crowd-pleasing cinema. Public House Pictures' initial slate of feature films kicks off this year, anchored by their debut release of Tiny Fugitives and the highly anticipated ensemble comedy feature What the f is My Password?!, directed by Steve Pink and starring Alexander Ludwig, Poppy Liu, Ricky Staffieri, Kate Walsh, and Stephen Dorff.



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Inaugural Entertainment

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