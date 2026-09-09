JACKASS: BEST AND LAST to Stream on Paramount+

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Paramount+ announced that jackass: best and last, the final installment in the iconic comedy franchise, will make its exclusive streaming debut on Paramount+ September 24.

In jackass: best and last, which was released theatrically earlier this year, Johnny Knoxville and the gang return for one final fling at the big screen. Featuring all-new stunts and stupidity along with the greatest hits and biggest laughs from the past, jackass: best and last is a joyously raucous celebration of all the mischievous camaraderie that you've come to love and expect from these idiots over the past 25 years. So, grab your buddies, raise your glasses and experience the cinematic event that promises to be the last time you'll ever laugh this hard.

In addition to Knoxville, many familiar favorites join this iteration's mischief, including Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man (Jason Acuña), Dave England, Danger Ehren (Ehren McGhehey), Preston Lacy, Rachel Wolfson, Jasper, Dark Shark (Compston Wilson), Poopies (Sean McInerney) and Zach Holmes.

jackass: best and last received near universal praise for its gut-busting slapstick humor, with The Wrap's Todd Gilchrist poignantly summarizing the film as 'a final chapter that serves as a requiem, a victory lap and an envelope-pusher all at once.'

Paramount Pictures and MTV Entertainment Studios present, in association with Domain Entertainment, a Dickhouse Production, jackass: best and last, directed by Jeff Tremaine. Executive Producers include Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary and Greg Iguchi. Producers include Jeff Tremaine, Spike Jonze, Johnny Knoxville and Shanna Zablow Newton.

jackass: best and last arrives on Paramount+ following the restoration of the TV series' first three seasons earlier this year.

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