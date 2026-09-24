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Photos: TIME WARP Documentary to Screen at Jane Pickens Theater

RKO Army will perform before the film, marking decades of ROCKY HORROR history at the Newport venue.

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Photos: TIME WARP Documentary to Screen at Jane Pickens Theater

The documentary TIME WARP will screen at the Jane Pickens Theater, 49 Touro St, Newport RI, on Friday, September 25th, with a pre-film performance by RKO Army.

TIME WARP follows the creation of Wyoming's first queer theater troupe as they bring The Rocky Horror Picture Show to their small town, leading with joy, courage, and love.

RKO Army is a Rocky Horror Picture Show shadowcast performing in Southern New England, with deep roots at the Jane Pickens Theater — they performed their first show as an established cast at the Jane Pickens on Halloween night, 1981. The group has now been staging performances at theaters in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Eastern Connecticut for almost four decades.

Event Details

Friday, September 25th

Jane Pickens Theater, 49 Touro St, Newport RI

Tickets: $20 per person

6:00 PM - Venue Opens

7:00 PM - Film Start, featuring a brief pre-film performance by RKO Army

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Photo Credit: Bob Andoscia

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Photo Credit: Bob Andoscia BUY TICKETS PRESENTING SPONSOR of newportFILM INDOORS

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Photo Credit: Bob Andoscia
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