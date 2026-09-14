Photos: TIME WARP Documentary to Screen at Jane Pickens Theater

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The documentary TIME WARP will screen at the Jane Pickens Theater, 49 Touro St, Newport, on Friday, September 25th. The film received a 2026 Tribeca Winner - Special Jury Mention, Documentary Feature honor.

Photo Credit: Bob Andoscia











Photo Credit: Bob Andoscia BUY TICKETS PRESENTING SPONSOR of newportFILM INDOORS





Photo Credit: Bob Andoscia

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