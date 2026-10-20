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Andy Cohen Addresses Viral AI Speedo Photo on Fallon

The Bravo host also fielded a round of rapid-fire questions about his network's shows.

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Andy Cohen addressed an AI-generated swimsuit photo of himself that spread online during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, giving host Jimmy Fallon his reaction to the image before fielding a round of rapid-fire Bravo trivia.

Cohen used the sit-down to talk about his new book, Andy's Bravo Scrapbook, walking Fallon's audience through the project. The conversation paired the book discussion with Cohen's response to the viral photo, giving viewers his take on seeing the fabricated image circulate.

The appearance also included a lightning round in which Fallon put Cohen on the spot with a series of quick Bravo-related questions, testing his recall of the network's programming in real time.

The segment mixed book promotion with the unplanned viral moment, letting Cohen address both the AI image and his publishing project in the same conversation.

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