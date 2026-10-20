Andy Cohen Addresses Viral AI Speedo Photo on Fallon

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Andy Cohen addressed an AI-generated swimsuit photo of himself that spread online during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, giving host Jimmy Fallon his reaction to the image before fielding a round of rapid-fire Bravo trivia.

Cohen used the sit-down to talk about his new book, Andy's Bravo Scrapbook, walking Fallon's audience through the project. The conversation paired the book discussion with Cohen's response to the viral photo, giving viewers his take on seeing the fabricated image circulate.

The appearance also included a lightning round in which Fallon put Cohen on the spot with a series of quick Bravo-related questions, testing his recall of the network's programming in real time.

The segment mixed book promotion with the unplanned viral moment, letting Cohen address both the AI image and his publishing project in the same conversation.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 17 Hrs 20 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone