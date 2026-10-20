Chris Pratt Reveals He Almost Changed His Name to Christo

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Chris Pratt told Jimmy Fallon he once nearly changed his name to Christo, tying the near rebrand to a nickname he picked up working at Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. before pursuing acting, during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon.

Pratt used the sit-down to recount the origin of the nickname from his time at the restaurant chain and how close it came to becoming his actual professional name instead of Chris Pratt. The conversation gave Fallon's audience a specific look at a period in Pratt's life before his acting career took shape.

Beyond the name story, Pratt also discussed scoring his first-ever hole-in-one and previewed what viewers can expect from Season 2 of The Terminal List, giving details on the upcoming installment of the series as part of the wide-ranging conversation.

The appearance mixed personal anecdotes with project talk, with Pratt walking through both the golf milestone and the direction of the new season for Fallon's audience.

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