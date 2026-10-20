Joanne McNally Jokes About Turning 40 Single, Bald Breakup
The comedian's set touched on fertility, dating and personal habits during her network television spot.
Comedian Joanne McNally delivered a stand-up set touching on turning 40 as a single woman during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The set also covered a breakup with a bald man and her struggle to keep a secret, giving the late-night audience a run of personal material.
McNally's set moved through several bits tied to her life and relationships, framing her fertility and dating experiences as single subjects within the routine. The comedian used the breakup story involving a bald partner as one of the segment's central anecdotes, alongside material about her inability to hold onto information she has been told in confidence.
The appearance centered entirely on the stand-up performance itself, with McNally working through the material in sequence for the Tonight Show audience. No additional interview segment accompanied the set during the broadcast.
The episode aired as part of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon's regular weeknight broadcast at 11:35ET/10:35c, with full episodes available to stream on Peacock.
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