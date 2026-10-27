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Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW Features Billy Crystal, Joe Keery, St. Vincent

Billy Crystal announced a Broadway extension while Joe Keery recalled an incident from OTHER DESERT CITIES.

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Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW Features Billy Crystal, Joe Keery, St. Vincent

The 2,359th episode of NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' featured appearances from Billy Crystal and Joe Keery, along with musical guest St. Vincent, airing Monday, October 26, 2026.

Jimmy Fallon's Monday monologue addressed Trump ordering the DOJ to block Alaska Senate results and blasting Don Jr. over a bankrolled wedding.

The episode also featured a game of 'Password' with Billy Crystal, Joe Keery and St. Vincent, joined by announcer Steve Higgins and host Jimmy Fallon.

Billy Crystal announced a Broadway extension for 860 Broadway and revealed that his grandkids called him Mike Wazowski.

Joe Keery recalled a shocking audience bathroom incident that occurred during Other Desert Cities.

Musical guest St. Vincent performed 'Smoking Section.'

With over 125M total followers and subscribers, 'The Tonight Show' is the #1 late-night program on digital and is also the longest-running talk show on television. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW Features Billy Crystal, Joe Keery, St. Vincent — photo 1 of 4

Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW Features Billy Crystal, Joe Keery, St. Vincent — photo 2 of 4

Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW Features Billy Crystal, Joe Keery, St. Vincent — photo 3 of 4

Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW Features Billy Crystal, Joe Keery, St. Vincent — photo 4 of 4


Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC
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