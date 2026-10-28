Photos: THE INSTITUTE S2, AMERICAN HOSTAGE, TREASURE ISLAND to Air on MGM+

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MGM+ will present new episodes and the series finales of several of its original programs in the coming weeks, including the series finale of AMERICAN HOSTAGE, the final episodes of TREASURE ISLAND, and the premiere of season two of THE INSTITUTE, based on the novel by Stephen King.

American Hostage

The series finale of AMERICAN HOSTAGE airs Sunday, November 1 at 9:00 pm ET/PT on MGM+. The series stars Jon Hamm, Giovanni Ribisi, Mireille Enos, Kristoffer Polaha, William Jackson Harper, Jonathan Tucker, and Kat Cunning. It is co-created, co-showrun, and executive produced by Shawn Ryan and Eileen Myers, with Shawn Ryan, Eileen Myers, Jon Hamm, Connie Tavel, Marney Hochman, Sharon Hoffman, Shawn Christensen, and Gabriel Mason serving as executive producers. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Based on the acclaimed first season of the scripted podcast of the same name, AMERICAN HOSTAGE is a psychological thriller set in the 1970s inspired by the harrowing true story of Fred Heckman, a beloved Indianapolis radio reporter who is thrust into the middle of a life-or-death crisis when hostage-taker Tony Kiritsis demands to be interviewed on his popular radio news program.

Episode 108, 'Break the Bank,' airs Sunday, November 1 at 9:00PM ET/PT. In this tense and poignant conclusion, Fred must do everything he can to keep Tony alive when they're thrust into the spotlight.

Treasure Island

New episodes of TREASURE ISLAND, including its series finale, air Sundays at 10:00 pm ET/PT on MGM+. The series stars David Oyelowo, Hayley Atwell, Jack Huston, Tomer Capone, and Tom Sweet. It is executive produced by Colin Callender, David Stern, Scott Huff, Robert Murphy, and Jeremy Lovering, produced by MARK HEDGES, and directed by Jeremy Lovering, William McGregor and Paul Walker.

A high-stakes reinvention of the classic, TREASURE ISLAND follows teenager Jim Hawkins and his formidable mother Bess as they're pulled into a deadly race for the treasure of the infamous Captain Flint. Battling for control are Long John Silver—a ruthless survivor who is just as charming as he is cunning—and Aaron Graham, a revolutionary spy seeking to use the gold to upend colonial power. Set in 1788 across storm-battered Cornwall, treacherous seas, and a jungle island soaked in secrets, this is Treasure Island reimagined as a thrilling, immersive, and character-driven epic.

Episode 104, 'Chapter 4: San Domingue,' airs Sunday, November 1 at 10:00PM ET/PT. Jim saves Long John's life, knowing he still needs him. Graham draws Jim into the world of San Domingue, witnessing politics and revolution up close.

Episode 105, 'Chapter 5: Skeleton Island,' airs Sunday, November 8 at 10:00PM ET/PT. On Skeleton Island, Jim leads the search for the treasure – but an unexpected force intervenes before anyone can claim it.

Episode 106, 'Chapter 6: A Princesa De Aveiro,' airs Sunday, November 15 at 10:00PM ET/PT. Jim turns the tables in an attempt to catch up to Long John. At sea, the survivors are bound together in a dangerous new partnership. Season finale.

The Institute, Season 2

Season two of THE INSTITUTE premieres Sunday, November 8 on MGM+ at 9:00 pm ET/PT. The series stars Joe Freeman, Ben Barnes, Mary Louise Parker, Alfie Allen, Simone Miller, Fionn Laird, Arlen So, Robert Joy, and Hannah Galway. It is executive produced by Stephen King, Jack Bender, Benjamin Cavell, Gary Barber, Sam Sheridan, Ed Redlich, and Michael Mahoney, directed by Jack Bender, with teleplay by Benjamin Cavell.

In the wake of their climactic escape from Dennison, Luke and his friends search for a way to end the Institute for good. Meanwhile, The Director enlists a new ally, tech billionaire Nolan Reeves, to help him rebuild, and Sigsby's life as a fugitive pushes her to seek a way back 'in.'

Episode 201, 'The Reckoning,' airs Sunday, November 8 at 9:00PM ET/PT. In the wake of their climactic escape from Dennison, the crew struggles to adjust to life in hiding while at the same time looking for a way to bring down the entire Institute organization. Elsewhere, Sigsby adjusts to her own life as a fugitive. Meanwhile, the Director and the remaining Institute leadership scramble to rebuild and work to defend against the prospect of another Dennison-level catastrophe. The evolution of Luke's psychic power sends him on a dangerous mission in his ongoing search for justice.

Episode 202, 'The Sanctuary,' airs Sunday, November 15 at 9:00PM ET/PT. In the wake of tragedy, the crew must go on the run once again. Meanwhile, the Institute's leadership struggles to pick up the pieces after yet another setback. Desperate to keep his friends safe, Luke makes a terrible choice that may end up costing him everything he holds dear.

Episode 203, 'Double Cross,' airs Sunday, November 22 at 9:00PM ET/PT. Luke and his friends adjust to their new surroundings. Sigsby sizes up Nolan as a potential rival. Tim chases his only lead in the search for an ally.

Episode 204, 'Truth and Consequences,' airs Sunday, November 29 at 9:00PM ET/PT. Luke uncovers a secret from the Institute's past that makes Sigsby question her choices. Tim thinks he's got his man, only to find the rabbit hole goes much, much deeper. The Director employs a new interrogation technique.

Secret Service

SECRET SERVICE premieres Sunday, November 22 on MGM+ at 10:00 pm ET/PT. The series stars Gemma Arterton, Rafe Spall, Mark Stanley, Aoife Hinds, and Avi Nash. It is executive produced by Gail Egan, Andrea Calderwood, Tom Bradby, and Chloe Sizer, directed by James Marsh, and written by Tom Bradby and Jemma Kennedy. The series is produced by Potboiler Productions, with All3Media International serving as distributor.

Kate Henderson, a senior spy for MI6, is running an operation in Istanbul during which she overhears her Russian targets discussing a Russian asset who is now senior in British politics and set to be in 'pole position' when the prime minister resigns. Unable to act on the information without jeopardizing UK democracy, Kate and MI6 sit tight. But, when the Prime Minister reveals he is resigning, Kate begins investigating those senior in politics closest to her – her best friend, the current Chancellor and her husband, her chief aid. Can Kate and MI6 find out the asset without destroying British democracy in the process?

Episode 101, 'Episode 01,' airs Sunday, November 22 at 10:00PM ET/PT. Kate's intel reveals a political shake-up; MI6 questions its validity. Lena's cover may be blown in Malta.

Episode 102, 'Episode 02,' airs Sunday, November 29 at 10:00PM ET/PT. Ryan's leadership bid faces turmoil over a secret meeting with Krimsov; Kate plans a risky Malta rescue.

New Wave

NEW WAVE premieres Monday, November 23, 2026 on MGM+ at 9:00 pm ET/PT. The series features Andy Bell, Andy McCluskey, Annabella Lwin, Billy Idol, Stewart Copeland, Bob Geldof, Brian Ritchie, Brian Setzer, Chris Frantz, Curt Smith, Danny Elfman, Dave Wakeling, Fred Schneider, Glen Tilbrook, Gordon Gano, John Taylor, Johnny Marr, Kate Pierson, Kathy Valentine, Mark Goodman, Mark Mothersbaugh, Martha Davis, Matt Pinfield, Miles Copeland, Nick Rhodes, Richard Blade, Thomas Dolby, Jim Kerr and Tom Tom Club. It is executive produced by RJ Cutler and directed by Doug Tirola.

This series tells the fascinating story of New Wave music and the decade from 1977 to 1987 that brought alternative culture into the mainstream. The four-part series will take viewers on a journey through the rise of New Wave from its rebellious origins to its influential impact on music, fashion, and pop culture. New Wave defined a generation and reshaped the musical landscape in part by embracing women, the queer community and new technology while in the process creating a legacy that is still influencing audiences today.

Episode 101, 'Message in a Bottle,' airs Monday, November 23 at 9:00PM ET/PT. Inspired by punk's DIY energy and David Bowie, a new generation of outsider artists sparks a movement that becomes known as New Wave.

Episode 102, 'Don't You Want Me,' airs Monday, November 30 at 9:00PM ET/PT. New Wave artists embrace new technology to find a wider audience as MTV, music videos, and synthesizers transform music.

November 2026 Film Highlights

The Isolate Thief, coming Sunday, November 1: A young woman struggles to conceal the gold she stole from violent outlaws who have seized control of her remote outpost, outwitting them amid a deadly winter where survival becomes a game of cunning and betrayal. Directed by John Suits, written by Kevin Lefler, starring Sean Bean, Joe Pantoliano, and Mackenzie Foy.

Action Point, coming Sunday, November 8: A daredevil designs and operates his own theme park with his friends. Directed by Tim Kirkby, written by John Altschuler, Dave Krinsky, and Johnny Knoxville, starring Johnny Knoxville, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, and Chris Pontius.

Vampire Carnival (Capstone), coming Saturday, November 14: Haunted by her past, a grieving girl is drawn to a mysterious traveling carnival that arrives in her small town - only to discover an underground world that feeds on despair and demands a costly price for escape. Directed by David Charbonier and Justin Douglas Powell, written by Jason Filardi and Peter Filardi, starring Nell Verlaque, Jason Isaacs, and Kieron Moore.

Fargo, coming Saturday, November 21: A car salesman's inept crime falls apart due to his and his henchmen's bungling and the persistent police work of a dogged detective. Directed by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, written by Ethan Coen and Joel Coen, starring William H. Macy, Frances McDormand, and Steve Buscemi.

Almost Famous, coming in November (TBD): A high-school boy in the early 1970s is given the chance to write a story for Rolling Stone magazine about an up-and-coming rock band as he accompanies them on their concert tour. Directed by Cameron Crowe, written by Cameron Crowe, starring Billy Crudup, Patrick Fugit, and Kate Hudson.





















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