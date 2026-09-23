Jon Hamm Talks AMERICAN HOSTAGE True Story and Expecting First Child
The actor calls fatherhood thrilling and terrifying while breaking down his radio newsman role.
Jon Hamm stopped by TODAY to discuss AMERICAN HOSTAGE, his new series drawn from a harrowing true story, in which he plays a radio newsman who becomes part of the crisis he is covering after a hostage-taker calls his station demanding an on-air interview. Hamm also opened up about expecting his first child with wife Anna Osceola, telling the show, "I'm very excited. It's thrilling and terrifying."
Hamm reflected during the appearance on watching Mad Men, the role that first established him as a major television star. The conversation gave viewers a glimpse of how he balances looking back on that earlier work while stepping into the very different, true-crime-inspired territory of AMERICAN HOSTAGE.
AMERICAN HOSTAGE, based on the scripted podcast of the same name, tells the story of Fred Heckman, an Indianapolis radio reporter thrust into a life-or-death standoff when hostage-taker Tony Kiritsis demands to be interviewed on his program. Hamm stars in and executive produces the eight-episode anthology series for MGM+.
Hamm previously discussed AMERICAN HOSTAGE and his upcoming fatherhood during a separate appearance on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers, where he also recounted ad-libbing a joke in High Valyrian while presenting at the Emmy Awards.
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