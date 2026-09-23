Photos: THE DAILY SHOW to Feature Tom Morello on New Episode
Tom Morello discusses his latest album 'Everyone Gets Everything They Want' and his Power to the People festival.
Desi Lydic hosted an all-new episode of THE DAILY SHOW on Comedy Central, with guest Tom Morello joining to discuss his new solo album and an upcoming festival.
Grammy-winning artist Tom Morello sat down with Desi Lydic to discuss his new solo album, 'Everyone Gets Everything They Want.' Morello shared how this is the heaviest thing he's made since the first Rage Against the Machine album, how he lured his 15-year-old son, Roman, into a guitar career using 'Stairway to Heaven' and how Roman ended up co-writing five songs on the album. He also discussed his upcoming festival, Power to the People, and credited his late activist mother, Mary, as the reason he believes every guitar riff can be an act of resistance.
The episode also included other segments. Desi Lydic dove into the headlines with Trump's press ban leaving him speechless (literally, he has no mic anymore). Plus, 'AI' is out and 'super intelligence' is in as the president coins a new term for his favorite humanity-threatening technology. And at the U.N., Trump's passion for AI and starting beef come together as he dunks on other countries (and CNN), though by the looks of things, their delegates couldn't care less. Either way, at least he still got to bro out with his favorite socialist Zohran Mamdani before leaving NYC.
In another segment, the great thing about America is anyone can run for office, and no one exemplifies that more than John Alite, a former mob enforcer turned New Jersey councilman. After doing time for 'every crime you could think about,' Alite turned his back on his hitman days and became a public servant in Englishtown, NJ. Josh Johnson had a sit-down with Alite to see how his extensive resume of bad deeds puts him in a unique position to do some good for his fellow New Jerseyans, and to find out whether this goodfella's redemption story is too good to be true.
Digital Originals
In a digital original titled 'Trump's Plan to Outsmart AI,' Trump unveils a bold plan to safeguard humanity from AI.
All-new episodes of THE DAILY SHOW air weeknights at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central, and are available the following morning on Paramount+.
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