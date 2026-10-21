Photos: THE DAILY SHOW to Feature Ben Gibbard and DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE
Ben Gibbard appears on THE DAILY SHOW to discuss DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE's track "I Built You a Tower.".
Ben Gibbard, lead singer of DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE, joined Michael Kosta on THE DAILY SHOW to talk about the band's 11th studio album, 'I Built You a Tower,' an exploration of how people compartmentalize grief just to get through the day. Gibbard looked back on 30 years of making music, discussed how songwriting feels like therapy (but shouldn't replace actual therapy), and spoke about how he finds transcendence while running ultramarathons.
DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE also performed 'Stone Over Water,' a track off the same album, 'I Built You a Tower.'
Highlights
With the midterms in the homestretch, Trump gets horny over male Republican candidates, a pro-Vivek Ramaswamy ad recruits his opponent's mom to attack her, a Fayette County Council candidate locks in for a drunk interview about AI and guns, and Michael Kosta wonders if Trump has spent more time thinking about Jon Husted's butt or the Iran War.
Jordan Klepper profiles Trump's newest former press secretary, Katie Zacharia, who was fired after just five days on the job. Between Zacharia's disastrous first press briefing, her bona fides as a seasoned conspiracy theorist, and her extensive experience as an almost-lawyer, Klepper tries to get to the bottom of why Trump would reject someone who clearly had the whole MAGA package.
All-new episodes of The Daily Show air weeknights at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central, and are available the following morning on Paramount+.
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