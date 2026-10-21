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Death Cab for Cutie Performs New Song STONE OVER WATER

The performance showcases a track from the band's latest full-length release.

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Death Cab for Cutie performed their song "Stone Over Water" during an appearance on THE DAILY SHOW. The performance gave television audiences a look at new material from the band ahead of its studio release.

"Stone Over Water" appears on Death Cab for Cutie's 11th studio album, "I Built You a Tower." The song's inclusion on the band's latest full-length project marks another entry in their ongoing output as a recording act.

The televised performance served as a platform for the band to present the track directly to viewers, with the segment centered entirely on the musical performance itself.

The appearance placed "Stone Over Water" alongside the band's broader album release, offering a preview of material from "I Built You a Tower" as Death Cab for Cutie continues to tour and promote the record.

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