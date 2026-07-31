Photos: THE DAILY SHOW: Jordan Klepper to Host New Episode With Theo Baker

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Jordan Klepper is set to host a new episode of THE DAILY SHOW, with Theo Baker appearing as part of the broadcast, according to a program announcement.

Highlights

Dr. Anthony Fauci testified before the Senate in the GOP's hyperpartisan investigation into his 'megalomania' and alleged mishandling of Covid, despite the fact that Trump admitted to having 'a lot of respect for Dr. Fauci' during the pandemic. Jordan Klepper gets into the hearing's biggest moments, including Fauci repeatedly invoking the Fifth Amendment, Senator Josh Hawley invoking Fauci's diary entries, and one Instagram commenter invoking the eggplant emoji.

In honor of America's 250th birthday, Michael Kosta hit the streets of NYC to ask his fellow citizens a simple question: Who is the greatest American of all time? The answers poured in, and boy were they wrong. It's John Motherf**king Stamos! Luckily, Stamos himself happened to be there to help a starstruck Kosta set the record straight. Thanks, Uncle Jesse!

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