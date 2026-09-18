Photos: THE DAILY SHOW With Michael Kosta Features Giri Nathan on Tennis
Giri Nathan joins to discuss his book "Changeover" and this year's U.S. Open spectacle.
Michael Kosta hosted an all-new episode of THE DAILY SHOW on Comedy Central, with guest Giri Nathan joining to discuss tennis and this year's U.S. Open.
Defector Media staff writer and cofounder and bestselling author Giri Nathan sat down with Michael Kosta to discuss his book 'Changeover: A Young Rivalry and a New Era of Men's Tennis,' about the rise and rivalry of pro tennis players Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. The two tennis superfans reviewed this year's U.S. Open, discussing Honey Deuce towers, influencer drama, and both the men's and women's finals, as well as how the USTA can grow tennis fandom while preserving the sport's spectacle and tradition.
The episode also included a segment in which Michael Kosta broke down how the war in Iran continues to drive up prices, including the price of diesel, as Mayor Zohran Mamdani expands New York City's public restrooms.
In another segment, Ronny Chieng and Michael Kosta discussed the biggest sports stories of the day, including New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston's cologne-spritzing spree in the locker room, backlash over Sydney Sweeney's naked Novig sports betting ad, and an Australian athlete's viral moment at Hyrox, in the latest edition of Sports War.
Digital Originals
As the Fed battles inflation and Americans bear the costs, Jon Stewart is joined by Lindsay Owens, President and CEO of the Groundwork Collaborative and author of the new book 'Gouged: The End of a Fair Price—and What That Means for Your Wallet,' on THE WEEKLY SHOW WITH Jon Stewart. Together, they uncover how corporations collude to manipulate prices and expose the new tools and technologies companies are using to track consumers, target them, and charge them more at checkout. Jon also answers listeners' questions about whether there's any point in even asking Trump questions, the Supreme Court, and when to decorate for Halloween.
All-new episodes of THE DAILY SHOW air weeknights at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central, and are available the following morning on Paramount+.
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