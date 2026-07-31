John Stamos Crashes THE DAILY SHOW Bit on America's Greatest Citizen

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





Michael Kosta took to the streets of New York City on THE DAILY SHOW to ask ordinary citizens a straightforward question ahead of America's 250th birthday: who is the greatest American of all time. The responses, according to the segment, missed the obvious answer, prompting Kosta to set the record straight himself once John Stamos happened to turn up nearby.

The bit leaned on Stamos's own recognition factor to make its joke, with the actor stepping in to help a visibly starstruck Kosta correct the passersby who failed to name him. The segment played off Stamos's association with his beloved sitcom role, referring to him affectionately as Uncle Jesse throughout the exchange.

Framed around the country's upcoming 250th anniversary, the segment used the man-on-the-street format that THE DAILY SHOW regularly deploys to needle public opinion, this time turning the joke on its head when the celebrity punchline showed up in person to advocate for himself.

The appearance functions as a quick comedic aside rather than a promotional stop, built entirely around the surprise of Stamos materializing mid-interview to correct New Yorkers on the record.

More on The Daily Show Recent Articles Theo Baker on Investigating Stanford's President as a 17-Year-Old Journalist

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...