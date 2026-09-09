Photos: THE DAILY SHOW with Jon Stewart Hosts New Episode

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Jon Stewart hosted Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW last night. Stewart will continue to host alongside THE DAILY SHOW's News Team, with Michael Kosta hosting for the rest of the week.

Photo Credit: Matt Wilson/Comedy Central's















In one segment, 'Jon on Trump's Meme Assault on Canada & the Alternate Reality He's Constructed,' Trump's delusions have him amping up his trade war with Canada, renaming Lake Ontario 'Lake America,' denying rising food and gas prices in the U.S., and winning the Iran War again and again. But as the president's poll numbers sink, loyal acolytes like 'human printer' Natalie Harp glaze him into a comforting alternate reality, and Jon Stewart wants in.

In another segment, 'Gov. Spencer Cox On Why Charlie Kirk's Assassination Made Him Finish His Book,' Republican Governor Spencer Cox joins Jon Stewart to discuss his new book, 'Off Ramp: How to Be a Peacemaker in an Age of Contempt,' and reveals how the assassination of Charlie Kirk in his home state of Utah pushed him to finish writing it. Gov. Cox believes genuine, good-faith debate is the only way out of America's polarization crisis and explains how Utah's handling of religious freedom and LGBTQ+ rights shows that opposing sides can find common ground. Jon debates the governor over whether the solution to America's polarization starts with individuals talking to each other or with the system itself changing first.

This week's Daily Show Precap features host Michael Kosta sitting down with Daily Show writer Scott Hercman to catch up on the latest news and preview the week to come. They dig in to what happened while the show was on summer break only to discover that not much has changed. America's still at war with Iran, still antagonizing Canada with tariffs and renamed lakes, and the climate is still trying to kill us all. Looking ahead they take a look at the influencer invasion of the US Open, the massive punishment of the LA Clippers, and the even more massive Meta settlement over teen mental health.

Photo Credit: Matt Wilson/Comedy Central's The Daily Show



Photo Credit: Matt Wilson/Comedy Central's

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