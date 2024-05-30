Photos: See First Look Photos for STARZ Limited Series THREE WOMEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



STARZ has announced the premiere date for its limited event series “Three Women.” The intimate, haunting portrayal of female desire based on the instant #1 New York Times bestselling book of the same name from literary sensation Lisa Taddeo will premiere Friday, September 13 at midnight on the STARZ app. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 10:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. Newly released imagery showcases each of the women whose stories are explored in this riveting drama.



The series stars Shailene Woodley (“Big Little Lies,” The Descendants), Betty Gilpin (“Gaslit,” “GLOW”), DeWanda Wise (“She’s Gotta Have It,” Jurassic World: Dominion), Gabrielle Creevy (“In My Skin,” “The Pact”), Blair Underwood (“In Treatment,” “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” “Your Honor”), Jason Ralph (“The Magicians,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and John Patrick Amedori (“Dear White People,” She Won’t Forget).



The titular series finds three women on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Lina (Gilpin), a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane (Wise), a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard (Underwood), until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie (Gabrielle Creevy), a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular "ordinary" women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.



Laura Eason (“The Loudest Voice,” “House of Cards”) is the series showrunner, and “Three Women” author Taddeo serves as Creator and Executive Producer. Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum also serve as Executive Producers.

Take a look at the new photos below!

Betty Gilpin

DeWanda Wise and Blair Underwood

Gabrielle Creevey

Gabrielle Creevey and Jason Ralph

Shailene Woodley

Comments