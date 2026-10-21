Photos: Scene Clip Released From Noir Film LOVE LOADED

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Three Women in a Box Films' stylish noir whodunnit LOVE LOADED, directed by multi–award-winning filmmaker Jan Miller Corran ('Snapshots,' 'Concerto for Abigail,' 'The Last Word,' 'Along Came Wanda'), reimagines 1950s film noir by placing complex female characters at the heart of the mystery rather than in supporting roles, giving a fresh perspective to a classic genre and asking the question — can you love two people at same time? Buffalo 8 will release LOVE LOADED across all TVOD/Digital platforms throughout North America beginning on November 13th, 2026.

The cast is led by Adam Huss ('General Hospital,' 'Power,' 'The Bay,' 'Sleeping With the President'), Erin Chambers ('Scandal,' 'Shameless,' 'General Hospital,' 'Finding Carter'), Monica Young ('Days of Our Lives,' 'Modern Family,' 'Two and a Half Men,' 'Criminal Minds,' 'High Potential,' 'The Baxters'), Max Adler ('Glee,' 'The Trial of the Chicago 7,' 'Sully'), Rich Ceraulo Ko ('The Walking Dead,' 'Tenet,' 'S.W.A.T.,' 'On Call'), Emily Goss ('Snapshots,' 'Criminal Minds,' 'The House on Pine Street,' 'Moonrise'), Adam Bucci ('Eastsiders,' 'Halt and Catch Fire,' 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' 'The 10 Year Plan'), Constance Brenneman ('Batgirl Rises,' 'The Toy Soldiers,' 'Love & Other Drugs,' 'Alias'), Bruce Clifford ('A Grunt's Life,' 'Wild West Chronicles,' 'Dirty Laundry'), Carly Zelner ('Game of Power,' 'LiT,' 'The Devils Train'), Thomas Hobson ('That Girl Lay Lay,' 'Ghosts of the Ozarks,' 'Sherman's Showcase'), Tim Heurlin ('Electric Dreams,' 'Master of Inventions'), Tom Katsis ('Dignity,' 'Lincoln vs Bush'), Chase Bennett ('Monty,' 'Soft Influence,' 'Fortune Cookie'), and Scott Thomas Reynolds ('Margo Has Money Troubles,' 'Matlock,' 'The Mick,' 'Monster'), among others.

With its blend of music, romance, and suspense, LOVE LOADED delivers a modern noir experience while paying homage to the cinematic style of the 1950s. Filming took place on location across Los Angeles, using period-inspired sets and cinematography designed to evoke the look and atmosphere of classic noir thrillers. Set against the smoky nightlife and shadowy streets of 1958 Los Angeles, the film promises a suspenseful journey into a world where glamour, ambition, and danger collide—and where nearly everyone carries a secret… and a pistol.

LOVE LOADED had its west coast premiere at Cinema Diverse Palm Springs and will be screened on November 14th at the St. Louis International Film Festival. LOVE LOADED has won multiple awards including best feature film, best film noir, best actor/actress, best original song, best ensemble cast.

LOVE LOADED unfolds in the sultry atmosphere of Club Figaro, a late-night haven for musicians, dreamers, and drifters. At the center of the story is torch singer Didi Scanlon, whose velvet voice and magnetic presence draw admirers and enemies alike. When a shocking crime shatters the club's carefully crafted illusion of elegance, a tangled web of suspects emerges—lovers, rivals, detectives, and desperate souls whose loyalties shift as quickly as the music changes.

Director Jan Miller Corran, known for crafting character-driven dramas with a distinctive visual style, brings a classic film-noir sensibility to the project. The film's production design recreates the rich textures of late-1950s Los Angeles—neon lights, shadowy bars, and smoke-filled stages—capturing the era's seductive glamour and underlying menace.

'LOVE LOADED is a mystery where every character has something to hide,' Corran said. 'It's a story about longing, ambition, betrayal, and the dangerous choices people make when love and power collide.'

LOVE LOADED is helmed by writer, director, producer Jan Miller Corran ('Snapshots,' 'Concerto for Abigail,' 'The Last Word,' 'Along Came Wanda'), who leads an innovative filmmaking team including fellow producer Monica Young ('Days of Our Lives,' 'Modern Family,' 'Two and a Half Men,' 'Criminal Minds,' 'High Potential,' 'The Baxters'), composer Kanoa Wolfe-Doblin ('MacGyver,' 'The Withering,' 'A Lion's Game,' 'He Loves Me Not'), cinematographer Cameron Schmucker ('Bumbled,' 'The 60 Yard Line,' 'Along Came Wanda,' 'The Adventures of Slim & Thicc'), and editor Josh Rifkin ('Veronica Mars,' 'Paradise Lost,' 'Black Sails,' 'Jack Ryan').

















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