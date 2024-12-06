Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night, Netflix hosted a special screening of A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter at The Paris Theater in New York City. Sabrina Carpenter surprised a packed house of fans when she came out to introduce the holiday variety music special ahead of its launch on December 6. Take a look at photos from the evening below!

It was an unforgettable night at The Corner Store where Sabrina and friends gathered for an intimate post-reception to celebrate the upcoming launch. Attendees included Cara Delevinge, Kenan Thompson, Lisa and John Barlow, Justine Skye, Lilly Singh, Coco Jones, Simone Jones, Madison LeCroy, Tomás Matos, Ella Hunt, Sofia Franklyn, West Duchovny, Danielle Cabral, Ciara Miller, Stacey Bendet and A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter executive producers Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner and Simone Spira.

In the holiday special with musical guests, pop icon Sabrina Carpenter performs songs from her holiday EP fruitcake and other iconic chart-topping holiday covers. The special also features show-stopping music performances, comedic guests, unexpected duets, plus many more surprises and fun cameos. A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter premieres on December 6th at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

Photo credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Netflix

Comments