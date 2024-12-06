News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter premieres on December 6th at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Netflix.

By: Dec. 06, 2024
Last night, Netflix hosted a special screening of A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter at The Paris Theater in New York City. Sabrina Carpenter surprised a packed house of fans when she came out to introduce the holiday variety music special ahead of its launch on December 6. Take a look at photos from the evening below!

It was an unforgettable night at The Corner Store where Sabrina and friends gathered for an intimate post-reception to celebrate the upcoming launch. Attendees included Cara Delevinge, Kenan Thompson, Lisa and John Barlow, Justine Skye, Lilly Singh, Coco Jones, Simone Jones, Madison LeCroy, Tomás Matos, Ella Hunt, Sofia Franklyn, West Duchovny, Danielle Cabral, Ciara Miller, Stacey Bendet and A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter executive producers Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner and Simone Spira.

In the holiday special with musical guests, pop icon Sabrina Carpenter performs songs from her holiday EP fruitcake and other iconic chart-topping holiday covers. The special also features show-stopping music performances, comedic guests, unexpected duets, plus many more surprises and fun cameos. A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter premieres on December 6th at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. 

Photo credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Netflix

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Sabrina Carpenter

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Michael Ratner

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Simone Jones

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Ciara Miller

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Cara Delevingne

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Scott Ratner

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Sofia Franklyn

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Kimberly Murstein

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Ella Hunt

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Simone Jones

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Michael Ratner, Simone Spira, and Scott Ratner

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
West Duchovny

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Lucy Cameron

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Daniel Head (R) and guest

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Cat Quinn

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Peyton Dix

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Madison LeCroy

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Seth Marks and Meredith Marks

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Kimberly Murstein

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Sabrina Carpenter

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Sabrina Carpenter

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Simone Spira

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
John Ryan Jr. and Kenan Thompson

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Lucy Cameron

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Coco Jones

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Sabrina Carpenter

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Ella Hunt

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Kenan Thompson

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
John Barlow and Lisa Barlow

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Leonor Castro and Simone Spira

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Justine Skye

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Tomas Matos

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Minnie Mills

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Sabrina Carpenter

Photos: Sabrina Carpenter & More at New York Screening of A NONSENSE CHRISTMAS Special Image
Sabrina Carpenter



