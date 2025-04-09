INTERVIEW WITH A KILLER Renewed for Season 2 at Court TV

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Court TV has renewed its popular true-crime series “Interview With a Killer,” which set records as the network’s most-watched original in its debut last fall. The show is hosted by investigative reporter and journalist David Scott, whose work over the last three decades has garnered the industry’s top honors, including a Peabody Award, two Columbia DuPont Batons, and 14 Emmy Awards.

In a series of chilling face-to-face encounters, Scott sits down face-to-face with convicted murderers around the country, engaging with and, at times, confronting them. Scott and Ethan Nelson, head of Court TV, serve as executive producers.

A special 2-hour season premiere is set for Sunday, April 13, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In “Psycho Killer,” Scott interviews a man who calls himself the oldest serial killer in America, Gary Michael Hilton. In his first-ever televised interview, the so-called "National Forest Serial Killer," confesses for the first time to the murder of a Florida woman, and reveals new information about three other homicides. Throughout the harrowing and chilling episode, Scott gets Hilton to open up about his killing spree, including how he chose his victims as he preyed on hikers in North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

