Brett Goldstein's New Comedy Special Sets Premiere Date at HBO

The HBO Original comedy special, Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night Of Your Life will debut Saturday, April 26 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

Best known for the hit shows Ted Lasso and Shrinking, Goldstein sheds his testy Roy Kent façade for the special, sharing his hilarious insights on love, sex, masculinity, Sesame Street, and everything in between. Filmed at the Bergen Performing Arts Center, Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night Of Your Life offers up the musings of a comedy veteran in the most beautiful place on earth: New Jersey.

Goldstein has emerged as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after multi-hyphenates. Goldstein will next star as the lead opposite Imogen Poots in the film “All of You” for which he also produced and co-wrote. Debuting globally on Apple TV+ later this year, the humorous and heart-wrenching romantic drama first had its acclaimed world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival followed by the BFI London Film Festival.

Brett is currently in production on his leading role opposite Jennifer Lopez in the irreverent romantic comedy, “Office Romance,” which he also produced and co-wrote with Joe Kelly. He has further wrapped production on the latest drama from acclaimed Hungarian filmmaker Kornél Mundruczó, “At the Sea,” alongside Amy Adams and Murray Bartlett.

Goldstein is the creator and executive producer of the cathartic comedy “Shrinking” alongside Jason Segel and Bill Lawrence; the acclaimed series was recently renewed for a third season by Apple TV+. This follows his Emmy® award-winning performance as the brash yet lovable Roy Kent in the Apple TV+ record-breaking series “Ted Lasso” for which he is also an executive producer and writer on.

Goldstein is coming off the heels of headlining his first-ever standup comedy tour, “The Second Best Night of Your Life,” which sold out venues across the U.S. and Canada with multiple night runs. The tour de force also hosts the iHeartRadio award-winning podcast, “Films to Be Buried With,” which finds him in candid conversation with special guests as they discuss the films that have shaped them. He has no time for dinner.

Photo credit: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

