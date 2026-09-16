Photos: SUPERHUMAN 2: THE REBIRTH to Premiere at DaVinci Film Festival

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Filmmaker Caroline Cory will launch Superhuman 2: The Rebirth as an Official Selection of the DaVinci International Film Festival on September 26th at The Grove AMC Theaters, followed by a special red-carpet theatrical premiere event at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills on Sunday, October 4th.

Photo Credit: Superhuman 2: https://drive

Photo Credit: Superhuman 2: https://drive

Photo Credit: Superhuman 2: https://drive













The September 26th festival premiere and October 4 event will showcase the feature-film version of Cory's forthcoming four-part docu-series. The full episodic series, written, directed and produced by Cory, will subsequently premiere for audiences worldwide through streaming later in the year.

A follow-up to Cory's Superhuman: The Invisible Made Visible, Superhuman 2: The Rebirth explores extraordinary abilities in perception, human potential, and emerging wellness technologies. When blind individuals unexpectedly begin to perceive without sight, a scientific investigation into their abilities raises a profound question: are we only beginning to understand the true nature of reality — and the potential of the human mind? Featuring prodigies and individuals with extraordinary cognitive and perceptual abilities, the series explores phenomena that challenge current scientific understanding — rare anomalies, or evidence that our understanding of the human mind is incomplete.

'Superhuman 2: The Rebirth' is an invitation to expand the conversation about who we are and what we may be capable of,' comments Cory. 'It brings together remarkable individuals, respected experts, and emerging technologies to examine our true nature and human potential with curiosity, openness, and a willingness to question the limits we have accepted.'

The film features leading voices in science, consciousness, medicine, neuroscience, physics, epigenetics, and wellness, including Bruce H. Lipton, PhD; Gregg Braden; Lynne McTaggart; Leigh Erin Connealy, MD; Michael Bernard Beckwith; Alex Gomez-Marin, PhD; Diane Hennacy, MD; Carlo Ventura, PhD; Gian Piero Abbate, PhD; Enrico Pierangeli, MD; Jeffery Tarrant, PhD; Robert Edward Grant; and Stephen Davis.

Together, these perspectives explore the relationship between consciousness and perception, neuroplasticity, mind-body connection, frequency, healing, and the unanswered questions raised by experiences that appear to extend beyond conventional models of sensory processing.

NIKKI Wellness Technology is the film's principal partner and is featured as an example of next-generation wearable wellness technology. Developed by Frequency Exchange Corp., the NIKKI platform delivers proprietary frequency-based wellness programs designed to support sleep, stress management, energy, recovery, and overall vitality. The documentary also features NIKKI's exclusive frequency-based programs in the context of its wider exploration of human potential.

'We evaluated numerous technologies during the production of Superhuman 2: Rebirth, and NIKKI stood out as one of the most compelling practical innovations we encountered,' says Cory.

Premiere Information

Official Selection / Festival Premiere: Saturday, September 26, 2026, 5 pm DaVinci International Film Festival, The Grove AMC Theatres, Los Angeles

Get tickets – DaVinci International Film Festival – AMC Theaters, The Grove

Red-Carpet Theatrical Premiere Event: Sunday, October 4, 2026, 4 pm Saban Theatre, Beverly Hills, California

superhuman2.com/agape

Worldwide Streaming Premiere: The full four-part docu-series will launch globally following the theatrical rollout.

For information, tickets, and streaming updates, visit Superhuman2.com.

About Superhuman 2: The Rebirth

Created and directed by Caroline Cory, Superhuman 2: The Rebirth is a four-part documentary series exploring human potential, consciousness, extra-sensory perception, and the relationship between mind and matter. Building on Cory's earlier documentary, Superhuman: The Invisible Made Visible, the project brings together live experiments, researchers, physicians, scientists, and thought leaders to consider some of the most fundamental questions surrounding perception, reality, and the expanded potential of the human experience.



Photo Credit: Superhuman 2: https://drive

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