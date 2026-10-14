Photos: STRAY KIDS WORLD TOUR 'RUN IT' LIVE VIEWING to Air November 7

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Tickets are officially on sale for Stray Kids World Tour 'RUN IT' LIVE VIEWING at StrayKidsLiveViewing.com as the official trailer for the event has also debuted.

Marking a first for the group, Stray Kids' 'RUN IT' world tour arrives on the big screen with a special live broadcast from Tokyo Dome to movie theaters worldwide. True to the tour's title, 'RUN IT' captures the group's drive to push into bigger worlds and bolder stages. Captured live from Tokyo and broadcast into cinemas worldwide, this live viewing event lets STAY (Stray Kids' fandom) everywhere share in the scale, spectacle, and raw energy of Stray Kids' live performance on the big screen.

Following five completely sold-out kickoff shows at Seoul's KSPO DOME, the massive arena production arrives at Tokyo Dome with unrelenting energy. All eight members deliver explosive choreography and powerhouse vocals, enriched further by dynamic stage setups, traditional Korean performance touches, and spectacular laser lighting designed to bring the crowd, both in the dome and at the cinema, to their feet, singing, dancing, and celebrating together.

Starring global phenomenon Stray Kids: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, HAN, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.

Stray Kids' concert from the iconic Tokyo Dome will be broadcast live on Saturday, November 7. Broadcasts in select territories will be delayed to accommodate local time zones. For local screening times, visit StrayKidsLiveViewing.com.

Stray Kids World Tour 'RUN IT' LIVE VIEWING will be presented in cinemas around the globe. For regional cinema listings, visit the event website.

About Stray Kids

Formed by JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids debuted in 2018 as an eight-member group comprising Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, HAN, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group has built a distinctive artistic identity through its in-house production unit, 3RACHA—Bang Chan, Changbin, and HAN—which leads the creation of much of Stray Kids' discography. All eight members also contribute to the group's creative development, shaping the artistic vision and Signature Sound that have become central to Stray Kids' global appeal.

Their self-produced artistry has earned widespread acclaim, with numerous albums and singles receiving Gold and Platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Stray Kids has also made history with its ninth consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200, further establishing themselves as one of the most influential acts in global music today.

The group has received honours from the Billboard Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and People's Choice Awards. Their international impact continues to grow through sold-out stadium concerts, record-breaking world tours and headline appearances at major music festivals around the world.

In 2026, Stray Kids continues to expand their global presence with headline performances at New York's Governors Ball Music Festival and Brazil's Rock in Rio, alongside the launch of STRAYCITY, a new festival series across Latin America. Together with the ongoing Stray Kids World Tour 'RUN IT' and their latest mini album, THIS & THAT, the group is set to begin another exciting chapter in its worldwide journey.

About Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in event cinema distribution, harnesses the power of cinema to bring fans together in more than 15,000 cinemas across 132 countries. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing's operations include production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of live or pre-recorded content to cinemas worldwide, led by an international team. Featuring live concerts, music documentaries, world-class opera, award-winning theatre, and more from leading names in entertainment such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, Metallica, Oasis, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, the Royal Opera House and others, Trafalgar Releasing has repeatedly shattered event cinema box office records, most recently with international distribution for Taylor Swift | THE ERAS TOUR, the highest-grossing concert film of all time. Information about Trafalgar Releasing can be found at www.trafalgar-releasing.com.





















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