Photos: STRAY KIDS WORLD TOUR 'RUN IT' LIVE VIEWING to hit cinemas November 7

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Trafalgar Releasing and JYP Entertainment announced Stray Kids World Tour 'RUN IT' LIVE VIEWING, bringing the group's world tour to movie theaters around the globe with a special live broadcast from Tokyo Dome on Saturday, November 7.

Tickets for the worldwide cinema event will go on sale at StrayKidsLiveViewing.com on Wednesday, October 14 at 7AM PDT / 10AM EDT / 3PM BST / 11PM KST. Fans are encouraged to sign up now for event alerts. Broadcasts in select territories will be delayed to accommodate local time zones.

For the first time, Stray Kids presents a special live broadcast of Stray Kids World Tour 'RUN IT' from Tokyo Dome in movie theaters around the globe. True to the tour's title, 'RUN IT' captures the group's drive to push into bigger worlds and bolder stages. Captured live from Tokyo and broadcast into cinemas worldwide, this live viewing event lets STAY (Stray Kids' fandom) everywhere share in the scale, spectacle, and raw energy of Stray Kids' live performance on the big screen.

Following five completely sold-out kickoff shows at Seoul's KSPO DOME, the massive arena production arrives at Tokyo Dome with unrelenting energy. All eight members—Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, HAN, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N—deliver explosive choreography and powerhouse vocals, enriched further by dynamic stage setups, traditional Korean performance touches, and spectacular laser lighting designed to bring the crowd, both in the dome and at the cinema, to their feet, singing, dancing, and celebrating together.

'We look forward to bringing Stray Kids' electrifying world tour to movie theaters worldwide,' said Marc Allenby, Chief Executive Officer of Trafalgar Releasing. 'Following the incredible success of their cinema release earlier this year, this live broadcast from Tokyo Dome gives audiences across the globe another exciting opportunity to experience Stray Kids in their local cinemas.'

About Stray Kids

Formed by JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids debuted in 2018 as an eight-member group comprising Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, HAN, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group has built a distinctive artistic identity through its in-house production unit, 3RACHA—Bang Chan, Changbin, and HAN—which leads the creation of much of Stray Kids' discography. All eight members also contribute to the group's creative development, shaping the artistic vision and Signature Sound that have become central to Stray Kids' global appeal.

Their self-produced artistry has earned widespread acclaim, with numerous albums and singles receiving Gold and Platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Stray Kids has also made history with its ninth consecutive No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200, further establishing themselves as one of the most influential acts in global music today.

The group has received prestigious honours from the Billboard Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and People's Choice Awards. Their international impact continues to grow through sold-out stadium concerts, record-breaking world tours and headline appearances at major music festivals around the world.

In 2026, Stray Kids continues to expand their global presence with headline performances at New York's Governors Ball Music Festival and Brazil's Rock in Rio, alongside the launch of STRAYCITY, a new festival series across Latin America. Together with the ongoing Stray Kids World Tour 'RUN IT' and their latest mini album, THIS & THAT, the group is set to begin another exciting chapter in its worldwide journey.

About Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in event cinema distribution, harnesses the power of cinema to bring fans together in more than 15,000 cinemas across 132 countries. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing's operations include production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of live or pre-recorded content to cinemas worldwide, led by an international team. Featuring live concerts, music documentaries, world-class opera, award-winning theatre, and more from leading names in entertainment such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, Metallica, Oasis, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, the Royal Opera House and others, Trafalgar Releasing has repeatedly shattered event cinema box office records, most recently with international distribution for Taylor Swift | THE ERAS TOUR, the highest-grossing concert film of all time. Information about Trafalgar Releasing can be found at www.trafalgar-releasing.com.



















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