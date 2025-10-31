Photos: Richard Linklater, Zoey Deutch & More at NOUVELLE VAGUE Los Angeles Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Thursday, October 30, Richard Linklater's Nouvelle Vague held its Los Angeles premiere at The American French Film Festival as the Centerpiece Screening at the DGA Theater. In attendance were Linklater, along with stars Guillaume Marbeck, Zoey Deutch (Broadway's Our Town), Aubry Dullin, producer/writer Michèle Halberstadt, and Co-CEO of Netflix, Ted Sarandos. During the event, the CNC awarded Linklater with the Medal of the Order of Arts and Letters on behalf of the French Minister of Culture. Take a look at photos from the evening below.

Nouvelle Vague reimagines the making of Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless, the 1960 French film. Described as a "love letter to the revolutionary magic of the French New Wave," the movie will be released in select US theaters on October 31, before streaming on Netflix beginning November 14.

The movie follows critic-turned-director Godard as he makes and breaks the rules alongside a mix of fresh faces and new talents who help bring his spontaneous film to life. Capturing the youthful dynamism and creative chaos at the heart of one of the world’s most beloved and influential movies, Nouvelle Vague transports viewers to the streets of 1959 Paris.

The movie stars Guillaume Marbeck as the influential director, in addition to Our Town star Zoey Dutch as actress Jean Seberg. The cast also includes Aubry Dullin, Bruno Dreyfürst, Benjamin Clery, Matthieu Penchinat, and more. Nouvelle Vague, written by Holly Gent, Vincent Palmo Jr., Michèle Halberstadt, and Laetitia Masson, held its world premiere earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival.

As a director, Richard Linklater has helmed numerous acclaimed films, including Dazed and Confused, the Before Sunrise Series, School of Rock, and Boyhood. His other recent project is Blue Moon, a biographical portrait of Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart starring Ethan Hawke.

Linklater is also working on a film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. The cast includes Ben Platt, Beanie Feldstein, and Paul Mescal, and is being filmed every couple of years over the course of 20 films. The 2023 Broadway revival won 4 Tony Awards.