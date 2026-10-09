THE EXORCIST: MARTYRS Trailer Released
The film is directed by genre auteur Mike Flanagan and stars Scarlett Johansson.
A trailer has been released for THE EXORCIST: MARTYRS, the new film from director Mike Flanagan starring Scarlett Johansson. The film is in theaters March 12.
Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson fronts The Exorcist: Martyrs, an unsettling new chapter in one of the most storied titles in cinema history from genre auteur Mike Flanagan, the creator of acclaimed series The Haunting of Hill House, The Fall of the House of Usher, Midnight Mass, and the upcoming Carrie, as well as the films Doctor Sleep, The Life of Chuck, Hush and Gerald's Game.
Thirteen years ago, New York City detective Julie Miller (Johansson) ended the terror reign of satanic serial killer Father Sunday. The case made her a hero, and she has thrown herself into her work ever since. Now a new killer scrawls her name in an altar boy's blood on the walls of a church crypt, dragging her back into the darkness she believed she had buried with him.
Aided by former prison chaplain Father William (Academy Award nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor), who heard Father Sunday's final confession, and sharp rookie detective Gina Restrepo (Sasha Calle, The Rip), Detective Miller will discover a filament linking a lineage of serial killers, from H.H. Holmes to the Zodiac, that could corrupt everything, and everyone, she loves with an evil that goes well beyond the mortal.
The top-flight cast includes Academy Award nominee Diane Lane as Mary, Detective Miller's mother, who has moved in with her to help raise her grandson Max (Jacobi Jupe, Hamnet); Actor Award winner Scoot McNairy (Argo) as paroled convict Clay Silver; Emmy winner Gil Bellows (Carrie) as Peter Nicks, a former acolyte of Father Sunday; Emmy and Tony winning screen legend Laurence Fishburne as revered priest Father Nichol; and acclaimed star of The Odyssey, Emmy and Special Tony Award winner John Leguizamo, in the most menacing role of his career as Father Sunday.
The Exorcist: Martyrs is written and directed by Mike Flanagan, based on characters created by William Peter Blatty. The film is produced by David Robinson (The Exorcist series, Dead Ringers series), three-time Academy Award nominee Jason Blum (Get Out, Black Phone films) and Mike Flanagan. The film is executive produced by Alexandra Magistro and Ryan Turek.
Film Details
Genre: Supernatural Crime Thriller
Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Diane Lane, Jacobi Jupe, Sasha Calle, Scoot McNairy, Gil Bellows with Laurence Fishburne and John Leguizamo
Director: Mike Flanagan
Written by: Mike Flanagan
Based on characters created by William Peter Blatty
Producers: David Robinson, Jason Blum, Mike Flanagan
Executive Producers: Alexandra Magistro, Ryan Turek
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