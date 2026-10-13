Peacock Greenlights ASSASSINS Series From Scarlett Johansson

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Peacock has greenlit a new series titled 'Assassins' from B17 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. The series will be executive produced by Scarlett Johansson, Brien Meagher and Rhett Bachner.

In 'Assassins,' a group of players compete in a ruthless game of cunning strategy and wit inspired by the massive global phenomenon played in real life around the world. From the moment they arrive, each player is assigned a target -- one person they must eliminate before the season is out. But in this game, every hunter is also the hunted, and no one is ever safe. With shifting alliances and deception, only the most calculating player will survive to win it all.

'Assassins' is produced by B17 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television, with Scarlett Johansson, Brien Meagher and Rhett Bachner serving as executive producers.

About Peacock

Peacock is the streaming home of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. Fans can stream thousands of hours of culture-defining entertainment, including current seasons of NBC and Bravo series; exclusive and critically acclaimed Originals; blockbuster and award-winning recent films from Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination, and Focus Features; America's premier live sports and events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the NFL and NBA; live daily news; and an expansive library of beloved films and TV shows. Built on powerful technology, Peacock is an engaging entertainment destination with interactive, innovative features that bring NBCUniversal's fan-favorite content to life at home and on the go. Visit PeacockTV.com to learn more.

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