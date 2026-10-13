Peacock Greenlights ASSASSINS Series From Scarlett Johansson
Players compete in a high-stakes game of strategy and deception where each contestant must eliminate their assigned target while avoiding elimination themselves.
Peacock has greenlit a new series titled 'Assassins' from B17 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. The series will be executive produced by Scarlett Johansson, Brien Meagher and Rhett Bachner.
In 'Assassins,' a group of players compete in a ruthless game of cunning strategy and wit inspired by the massive global phenomenon played in real life around the world. From the moment they arrive, each player is assigned a target -- one person they must eliminate before the season is out. But in this game, every hunter is also the hunted, and no one is ever safe. With shifting alliances and deception, only the most calculating player will survive to win it all.
'Assassins' is produced by B17 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television, with Scarlett Johansson, Brien Meagher and Rhett Bachner serving as executive producers.
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