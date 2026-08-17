Photos: Pluto Tv to Launch DOUBLE FEATURE FRIDAYS With Entertainment Tonight

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Pluto TV is launching a new weekly format called Double Feature Fridays in partnership with Entertainment Tonight, kicking off Friday, Aug. 21. Before the era of endless scrolling, Friday night at the movies meant two films for the price of one. The free streamer is reviving that tradition by pairing a favorite studio classic with a new indie free streaming premiere each week. Each pairing is connected by shared talent, genre, or theme, and introduced through original Entertainment Tonight segments hosted by correspondent Emily Curl.

































Drawing on the strength of Paramount's portfolio of iconic brands, the partnership brings Entertainment Tonight to Pluto TV's first original format. For 45 years, Entertainment Tonight has owned the red carpet, secured the industry's most sought-after interviews and broken exclusive stories straight from Hollywood's biggest stars. That same access now gives Double Feature Fridays an unrivaled vault of interviews and behind-the-scenes footage with some of Hollywood's most iconic stars.

Each week, Emily Curl guides the night's Double Feature with a fresh new segment featuring rare archival footage from the Entertainment Tonight vault, including on-set interviews, behind-the-scenes secrets and career-defining moments in the star's own words. From the physical toll of pulling off a zero-gravity performance, to the on-set friendships that got a cast through the hardest shoots, these segments give audiences a fresh way into the films before they even press play, creating an experience only on Pluto TV.

'We're building Pluto TV into a weekly movie night destination,' said Will Gurman, SVP of Content Partnerships & Programming at Pluto TV. 'Double Feature Fridays pairs a film people already love with one they're about to discover, then brings in Entertainment Tonight to host the whole night - turning movie night into a ritual our viewers won't want to miss.'

'The stories behind a movie can be just as memorable as the movie itself,' said Emily Curl, Entertainment Tonight Correspondent. 'Double Feature Fridays gives us the chance to bring those moments into the experience in a way that's fun and unexpected, adding a new perspective to familiar favorites while introducing audiences to something new.'

Double Feature Fridays kicks off with GRAVITY and THE OUTER THREAT, two visions of humanity confronting the vastness beyond Earth. Sandra Bullock's Oscar-nominated performance in Gravity is set up with an Entertainment Tonight vault interview revealing the extraordinary physical toll of the role, alongside a look back at when George Clooney joined the production. Then, The Outer Threat's free streaming premiere brings the tension down to Earth, following Constance Wu as a retired astrophysicist whose quiet family life unravels when her partner makes a discovery that changes everything.

A new Double Feature premieres every Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Pluto TV Spotlight before joining the Double Feature Fridays collection on demand. Fans can expect beloved titles from Paramount, Warner Bros., Lionsgate, Radial Entertainment, and many more throughout the lineup alongside the new indie free streaming premieres. Double Feature Fridays runs weekly until the end of 2026, culminating with holiday favorites including Scrooged and Bad Santa 1 & 2. Stay tuned to Pluto TV for more details about the upcoming lineup curated to satisfy every type of movie lover.

First Wave of Titles for Double Feature Fridays on Pluto TV

Gravity + The Outer Threat

Django Unchained + Outlaw Posse

John Wick: Chapter 4 + Reckless

Friday + A Hip Hop Story

Pitch Perfect + 40 Dates and 40 Nights (2026)

The Notebook + What's Love Got to Do with It (2022)

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV is a global free streaming television service and part of the Direct-to-Consumer division at Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY). Founded in 2014, Pluto TV pioneered free streaming television and is now updated with integrated technology built to superserve the modern entertainment consumer. As part of Paramount, Pluto TV has franchise access unmatched in free streaming television, including current series from the CBS portfolio, iconic Nickelodeon programming and Paramount theatrical films making their free streaming premiere exclusively on Pluto TV. Pluto TV is a curated destination that delivers a premium, personalized experience for audiences and advertisers around the world. Available across connected TV, mobile, and web, Pluto TV reaches viewers globally across more than 35 markets. For more information, visit www.pluto.tv.

About Entertainment Tonight

Entertainment Tonight is the #1 entertainment news show on TV with nine Emmy wins. ET ranks #1 for entertainment news video on Facebook and YouTube. ET's social platforms generate 1.8 billion monthly impressions and more than 615 million videos views per month across all platforms. ETonline.com is the go-to destination for celebrity interviews and entertainment news video. ET's streaming channel is available on Pluto, Paramount+, Samsung TV, The Roku Channel, FreeVee, and more.

Produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures, Entertainment Tonight is co-hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner with Emily Curl, Cassie DiLaura and Denny Directo as correspondents. Erin Johnson serves as executive producer with Whitney Wallace and Leslie Kawaguchi as co-executive producers.

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