Joey King Answers 3 Ridiculous Questions on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

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Joey King took part in a segment called 3 Ridiculous Questions on Jimmy Kimmel Live, fielding a set of oddball queries from host Jimmy Kimmel in a bit sponsored by Astral Tequila. The quick-hit format put King on the spot with questions designed to draw out unscripted, playful answers rather than promotional talking points.

The segment followed closely on the heels of King's other recent stop on the show, where she discussed joining Practical Magic 2 and shared details about spending time with co-star Sandra Bullock outside of filming, including a sleepover at Bullock's house. That appearance also touched on personal stories from King's life, including an unusual childhood outing and a recurring birthday tradition in Las Vegas with her mother.

The 3 Ridiculous Questions format itself keeps the focus tight and fast-paced, giving King little room to prepare polished responses. The sponsorship tie-in with Astral Tequila is noted in the segment's billing, though the content centers on Kimmel's rapid-fire questioning rather than any product discussion.

Paired with her earlier conversation about Practical Magic 2, the appearance rounds out a busy week for King on the show, mixing a promotional sit-down with a shorter, comedic bit built around spontaneous answers rather than a scripted interview format.

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