Photos: Marissa Bode, Ali Stroker, & More at 2025 Media Access Awards

On November 5, the Media Access Awards with Easterseals premiered on PBS SoCal Plus, honoring artists, storytellers and film and television projects that champion disability inclusion in front of and behind the camera. Hosted by Tony Award-winning actor Ali Stroker, the show continues its long tradition of being the most fully accessible awards ceremony in history. Check out photos from the event below.

The evening honored Academy Award-winning actor Marlee Matlin (“CODA”), Marissa Bode (“Wicked”), Anita Hollander (actor and activist, former National Chair, SAG-AFTRA Performers with Disabilities), first deaf director to be nominated for an Emmy, Nyle DiMarco (“Deaf President Now!”), Jay and Pamela Manuel (“Jay & Pamela”), Paul Schnee (“Out of My Mind,” “The Girl on the Train”), Kerry Barden (“Ezra,” “The Help”) and more.

The evening also featured special performances by b-boy Luca “Lazylegz” Patuelli, Paris Paralympics Performer and America’s Got Talent finalist Brian King Joseph, Rick Allen (Def Leppard) & Lauren Monroe, along with surprise special messages from Lily D. Moore (“Never Have I Ever”) and Jenny Slate (“Dying for Sex”).

During the 2025 ceremony, Bode was presented with her award by Cesily Collette Taylor, the actress who plays young Nessarose in the film. "Representation, of course, is incredibly important, but I want us to remind ourselves to extend far beyond just the casting," said Bode upon accepting the honor. "Disabled people are not something to just cross off a diversity checklist. A reminder that our voices will always, always matter and that we have a place in this world." Check out her acceptance speech here.

The 2025 Media Access Awards with Easterseals premiered on Wednesday, November 5 at 8 p.m. PT on PBS SoCal Plus. It will also air on Friday, November 7 at 8 p.m. PT on PBS SoCal, and continue to roll out across additional PBS stations nationwide starting Saturday, November 15 (check local listings).

Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Media Access Awards with Easterseals